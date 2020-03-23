COVID-19

Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus -WHO’s Ryan

By Reuters 23 March 2020

epa07335504 Mike Ryan, Assistant Director-General for Emergencies of World Health Organization (WHO), informs to the media about of update on WHO Ebola operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations (UNOG) in Geneva, Switzerland, 01 February 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Countries can't simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Sunday, adding that public health measures are needed to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on.

“What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them,” Mike Ryan said in an interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“The danger right now with the lockdowns … if we don’t put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up.”

Much of Europe and the United States have followed China and other Asian countries and introduced drastic restrictions to fight the new coronavirus, with most workers told to work from home and schools, bars, pubs and restaurants being closed.

Ryan said that the examples of China, Singapore and South Korea, which coupled restrictions with rigorous measures to test every possible suspect, provided a model for Europe, which the WHO has said has replaced Asia as the epicentre of the pandemic.

“Once we’ve suppressed the transmission, we have to go after the virus. We have to take the fight to the virus,” Ryan said.

Italy is now the worst hit country in the world by the virus, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Britain’s health system could be overwhelmed unless people avoid social interactions. British housing minister Robert Jenrick said that production of tests would double next week and ramp up thereafter.

Ryan also said that several vaccines were in development, but only one had begun trials in the United States. Asked how long it would take before there was a vaccine available in Britain, he said that people needed to be realistic.

“We have to make sure that it’s absolutely safe… we are talking at least a year,” he said.

“The vaccines will come, but we need to get out and do what we need to do now.”

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans and Susan Fenton)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus: Analysis

Cape Town, if your weekend felt normal, you’re endangering us all

By Rebecca Davis

CORONAVIRUS ANALYSIS

As Covid-19 cases climb to 274, can SA defiance give way to discipline?

Ferial Haffajee
14 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

The First Gag is the Deepest: Freedom of Expression after Corona Censorship

Michael Laws
13 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 56 mins ago

ISS TODAY

Can dialogue with violent extremist groups help bring stability to Mali?
Baba Dakono, Hassane Koné and Boubacar Sangaré for ISS Today 37 mins ago
4 mins

Nigerians drink more Guinness than the Irish.

OP-ED

Transparency can move us forward in the fight to end gender-based violence

Sibongile Ndashe, Nontsikelelo Mpulo and Call-to-Action CSO Collective 32 mins ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: SEVEN DAYS

Civil Society Watch, 16 – 22 March 2020

Mark Heywood
48 mins ago
6 mins

Coronavirus OP-ED

Support for jobs in the informal sector: The case for a special Covid-19 grant

Kate Philip
17 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Elevated farm debt levels in times of Covid-19

Wandile Sihlobo
14 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Covid-19: Citizen rights in a time of disaster — and under a State of Emergency

Pierre De Vos
14 hours ago
9 mins