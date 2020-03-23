Business Maverick

IMF Sees a Recession at Least as Bad as Global Financial Crisis

By Bloomberg 23 March 2020
Caption
A pedestrian crosses an empty street in London. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund said it expects a global recession this year that will be at least as severe as the downturn during the financial crisis more than a decade ago, followed by a recovery in 2021.

Nearly 80 countries have asked the Washington-based IMF for emergency finance, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement Monday following a conference call of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers. Georgieva said the fund strongly supports extraordinary fiscal actions already taken by many countries and welcomes easing moves by major central banks.

“These bold efforts are not only in the interest of each country, but of the global economy as a whole,” she said in the statement. “Even more will be needed, especially on the fiscal front.”

The Institute of International Finance said earlier Monday that it projects a 1.5% contraction in the global economy this year, with advanced economies shrinking 3.3%. Updated IMF forecasts are usually released in April with the fund’s World Economic Outlook.

What Bloomberg Economists Say

“The pace of deterioration in expectations is breathtaking. Even so, it’s important to keep in mind that — in contrast to the Asian financial crisis, the great financial crisis, or the European sovereign debt crisis — the coming contraction is not a reflection of underlying economic imbalances. When the outbreak is over, that means there’s hope growth can get rapidly back on track.”

— Chief Economist Tom Orlik

The IMF’s statement followed the G-20 officials convening an emergency call on Monday to discuss the global economic fallout from the pandemic and work toward a joint response. Also Monday the Federal Reserve unveiled a sweeping series of measures including for households and employers that push it deeper into uncharted territory.

The IMF said it’s working closely with other international financial institutions to provide a strong coordinated response, and reiterated that it’s ready to deploy all of its $1 trillion lending capacity.

Read more of Georgieva’s previous comments here

To have a rebound next year, “it is paramount to prioritize containment and strengthen health systems — everywhere,” Georgieva said. “The economic impact is and will be severe, but the faster the virus stops, the quicker and stronger the recovery will be.”

The IMF noted that major central banks that have initiated bilateral swap lines with emerging economies may need to provide more. The fund said it’s also exploring a possible proposal that would help facilitate a broader network of swap lines, including through an IMF-swap type facility.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OP-ED

Power Shift: Draft ministerial determinations propose 13,813 MW of new-build by IPPs — none by Eskom

By Chris Yelland

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government still has one lever to pull: Infrastructure investment

Sasha Planting
22 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

So long, Sol

Ed Stoddard
23 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Eskom pension fund is feasting off a captive audience
Ruan Jooste 23 hours ago
6 mins

Nigerians drink more Guinness than the Irish.

OPINIONISTA

Elevated farm debt levels in times of Covid-19

Wandile Sihlobo 20 hours ago
4 mins

Coronavirus OP-ED

Support for jobs in the informal sector: The case for a special Covid-19 grant

Kate Philip
24 hours ago
7 mins

Op-Ed

Covid-19: Bold programmes are needed to mitigate the economic crisis

Imraan Valodia
22 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

As Alan Winde said, we need physical distancing and social solidarity

Michael Kahn
20 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid-19: To keep the economy alive, we must focus on small businesses

Richard Mukheibir
23 hours ago
3 mins

amaBhungane

Deloitte agrees to #PayBackTheMoney to Eskom

Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
21 MAR
2 mins