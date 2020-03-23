Cape Town residents take a walk along Fish Hoek beach on Monday 23 March 2020. South Africa will go into lockdown at midnight on Thursday 26 March, 2020 as the country attempts to control the rapid spread of Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Cape Town will become the fourth South African municipality to ban people from its beaches.

The George and Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities this past weekend announced the indefinite closures of its beaches, while Durban closed its beaches on 17 March until further notice in a move to advance social distancing.

In a media statement yesterday, the City of Cape Town (CoCT) announced that as of Tuesday 24 March 2020, all beaches along Cape Town’s coastline will be closed for all activities.

The City said there had been an increase in beachgoers since the closure of other public facilities.

“We have seen around the world how members of the public have flocked to beaches during this critical time and we want to ensure that residents and visitors are not placing themselves at increased risk by congregating in large numbers at beaches,” said the City in a statement.

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented period that calls for greater awareness and interventions.

“We need to practice social distancing if we are going to limit the impact of the Covid-19 virus. If we do not practise social distancing the impact of this virus will be far worse.”

All activities, whether it is on the beach itself or in the water, will be prohibited. This includes swimming, surfing, kite-surfing and recreational fishing.

Law enforcement, with the assistance of lifeguards, will carry out regular patrols to ensure that the new restrictions are adhered to.

The City urged members of the public to stay home and practise social distancing.

“Please work with us, limit your interaction with others as much as possible, stay indoors if you can, and help us flatten the curve.

“By working together, we can limit the spread of the virus.”

For more information on the Covid-19 virus, WhatsApp ‘Hi’ +27 600 123 456.

If you are showing symptoms such as a cough, fever or have difficulty breathing, arrange for a virtual or telephonic consultation with your healthcare provider

Alternatively, you can call the national coronavirus hotline (which operates 24/7) on 0800 029 999. DM

