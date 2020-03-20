Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess, holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Flame handover ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, 19 March 2020. EPA-EFE/ARIS MESSINIS / POOL
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.