The week in pictures – 21 March 2020

By Maverick Life Editors 20 March 2020

Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess, holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Flame handover ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, 19 March 2020. EPA-EFE/ARIS MESSINIS / POOL

An incomplete gallery of our wild wild world.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 17: “Stay home” is graffitied on a wall in Brighton on March 17, 2020 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
MADRID, SPAIN – MARCH 19: A man does gymnastics on the roof of his house on March 19, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. As part of the measures against the virus expansion the Government has declared a 15-day state of emergency. The Government of Spain has strengthened up its quarantine rules, shutting all commercial activities except for pharmacies, food shops, gas stations, tobacco stores and news kiosks in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, as well as transport. Spaniards must stay home except to go to work but working from home is recommended, going to buy basic things as food or pharmacy products is allowed but it must be done individually. The number of people confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Spain has increased to at least 17.300, with the latest death toll reaching 803 according to the country’s Health Ministry on March 19, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
ROME, ITALY – MARCH 15: A street musician plays in a completely empty square in the pedestrian area of Ostia on March 15, 2020 in Rome, Italy. Ostias streets, one of Rome neighborhood were eerily quiet on the fourth day of a nationwide quarantine. Citizens are encourage to stay home and have an obligation to respect the safety distance of one meter from each other in a row at supermarkets or in public spaces. According to the Ministry of the Interior, of the over half a million people controlled by the police in the past four days, over 20 thousand people have been reported for violating the quarantine. (Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 16:  In this photo illustration, John Legend is seen on a smartphone performing on Instagram Live during the coronavirus outbreak on March 16, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The tourism and entertainment industries have been hit hard by restrictions in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 and many celebrities are moving to streaming performances instead of live shows. (Photo illustration by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)
A handout photo made available by Vatican Media shows Pope Francis celebrating mass alone at Santa Marta Chapel at the Vatican, 19 March 2020. EPA-EFE/VATICAN
General view of players in action during the AFL Australian rules football match between Richmond Tigers and Carlton Blues at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, 19 March 2020. AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan on 18 March 2020 confirmed that the 2020 AFL season will be played as planned despite the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE
Green lights illuminate the piers of the Chain Bridge on the occasion of Saint Patrick’s Day in Budapest, Hungary, 17 March 2020. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: A man feeds a squirrel in Central Park as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 18, 2020 in New York City. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA – MARCH 16: A man wears a protective mask as he fishes with his pet dog on March 16, 2020 in Beijing, China. Since the new coronavirus covid-19 first emerged in late December 2019, more than 150,000 cases have been recorded in 150 countries and territories, killing 6,400 people. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Twin polar bear cubs playfully annoy their resting mother at the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, The Netherlands, 19 March 2020. The twins were born in late November and have since stayed with their mother in the so-called farrowing hole within the polar bear enclosure. EPA-EFE/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
A white stork (Ciconia ciconia) stands in its horst during sunset near Philippsburg, Germany, 19 March 2020. According to weather forecasts, the next days are expected to see temperatures of up to some 20 degrees Celsius across the southwestern parts of Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
