Minister of finance Tito Mboweni speaks to journalists at a media briefing prior to delivering his budget speech in parliament on 26 February 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni this week announced an economic stimulus package to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. But responding to the pandemic should come with wider economic reforms.

Even in times of deep crisis, the South African government refuses to learn from its own experience. This is illustrated by its response to the outbreak of Covid-19 (commonly known as the coronavirus). At a time when even developed countries – with public health systems arguably more advanced – are overwhelmed by the virus, South Africa, with its high levels of mass unemployment and inequality, fuelled by 26 years of unchanged macro-economic policies, are faced with a government that has declared war on the public sector.

Government’s response: double-down on austerity

Based on the proposed R37.8 billion cut to the public sector wage bill, over and above a real wage freeze, we can anticipate tens of thousands of public sector job cuts. This would mean many more vacancies in essential services, not least in the health sector.

On top of this are additional real cuts to the infrastructure budgets of healthcare, education and human settlements.

Instead of breaking from the draconian February Budget announcements, the government is doubling-down on their austerity agenda. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said “we will need to reduce programmes throughout government, and reduce allocated amounts so that we can shift funds to this, which we are committed to achieve”.

The government plans to hit us with a double whammy: adding a recession that further weakens our already depleted defence against coronavirus.

Declaring a National State of Disaster should lead to additional funds to deal with the virus. However, the Department of Social Development has announced a mere R96 million to assist individuals and families affected by the pandemic.

This is grossly inadequate.

To make up the shortfall, the state aims to reallocate or redirect resources from already underfunded programmes. This is not a fiscal stimulus. This response, as surprising as it may be given the abnormal circumstances we find ourselves in, is in line with the government’s unquestioning priority to “stabilise public finances” and reduce the budget deficit regardless of the pandemic and its unprecedented global impact, which includes the shutdown of entire countries.

A pro-poor stimulus

The cuts proposed in the Budget must be reversed. The government must implement a meaningful stimulus, injecting at least an additional 2% of GDP back into the economy. Initially, some of this must be geared towards improving state capacity – particularly in the health sector – to effectively contain the spread of the virus and treat all seriously infected people.

Included in this initiative should be contingency measures to prepare for a potential mass outbreak of the virus. Here the state must require private health institutions to treat Covid-19 patients for free – as in the public health sector. This is essential given the potential shortage of critical care beds.

This should also begin a discussion on provision of private and public healthcare services. A division of health deepens inequalities, while many poor and working class people go untreated.

Further measures, such as delivery of free water where there is no access, the establishment of feeding schemes in poor communities to address the food crisis facing children previously dependent on school feeding and price control on essential goods, are going to be critical to ensure the economically vulnerable are not disproportionately affected.

Small business rent relief should also be provided, on condition that no workers are retrenched. The state, in consultation with the Competition Commission and private banks, should put in place a reprieve from all household mortgage payments, as they have done in Italy and the UK. Moreover, the Reserve Bank should announce extensive interest rate cuts, with flexibility for further cuts in the future. This measure will not be able to work without the implementation of capital controls.

Medium-term reforms in the context of the emergency

Once the pandemic is under control, the South African government should immediately introduce a housing programme for poor and working-class families. This medium-term measure is critical to safeguard economically vulnerable people in South Africa from diseases and viruses that spread easily as a result of overcrowding.

A programme to build five million decent houses for working-class and poor families would improve the lives of 20 million people. It would also create a huge number of jobs.

Additional medium-term reforms should include massive public investment towards transforming Eskom into a public renewable energy generator that forms part of a greater process of transitioning to a low-carbon economy; an overhaul and expansion of our public transport system that’s affordable, services the majority of the population and that runs on renewable energy; improving the infrastructure and retro-fitting of all public buildings to be more ecologically sustainable.

This programme must include measures to fix water leaks, install flushing toilets at all schools (4,000 of which still use pit latrines), increase the roll out of rainwater harvesting tanks, replumb toilets to use rainwater and provide support for waste pickers – to name a few things.

These initiatives could create hundreds of thousands of climate jobs and should therefore be seen as a priority in context of mass unemployment as we go into a period in which weather conditions will become more extreme and contagious diseases more prevalent, in South Africa and globally.

Raising the revenue

The obvious question is: Where will the money come from?

Fortunately, South Africa has more resources than currently accounted for. There are 20,000 high-net-worth individuals, people with an annual income of at least R1.5 million per annum, unaccounted for by SARS. A conservative estimate would suggest that an additional R12 billion can be raised by taxing these individuals at 40% of their annual income.

A mere 2% tax on the more than R1.4 trillion in accumulated reserves would raise an additional R28 billion as well as incentivise corporations to invest rather than hoard capital.

South Africa also loses tens of billions of rands each year as a result of profit shifting and wage evasion by transnational corporations. Implementing a general anti-tax avoidance act, to combat profit shifting, can raise a huge amount.

Private pension funds should also contribute. Prescribed assets of 10% of private investment should be in government bonds (compared to the 53% required by the National Party government to prop up apartheid).

These are but a few of the many resources that can and must be utilised.

The government is to be commended for the quickness with which it is now providing information on the spread of the coronavirus. But without measures that provide evidence of our collective ability to beat the virus, all this information does is feed panic. Calling for calm compounds the madness, if it’s nothing but empty talk.

Every moment of indecisive action brings us closer to the brink. DM

Dominic Brown is economic justice programme manager at the Alternative Information & Development Centre (AIDC).

Dominic Brown Follow Save More