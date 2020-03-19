Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo takes the Covid-19 test. (Photo supplied)

At home under self-quarantine, Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is making an example of herself in the fight against Covid-19.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo placed herself in self-quarantine at her West Beach, Cape Town house after possible exposure to Covid-19. Even though she has no symptoms, she isolated herself on Wednesday, 18 March after learning that the Consul General of France in Cape Town, Laurent Amar, tested positive for Covid-19.

Amar took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to warn those he may have exposed: “Dear all, I have just been informed that I have been tested positive #covid19,” he wrote. “Just want to share this with all potential contacts to break the chain of transmission and assure you that I will come back stronger soon.”

Soon after his announcement on Wednesday, Mbombo visited Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town’s Northern suburbs to do the test – with the results expected in 24-48 hours. She said she had been due to take the test on Friday in any event, as part of government’s oversight protocol. Later on Wednesday afternoon, she retreated to her house near Bloubergstrand.

Speaking to Daily Maverick on Thursday, Mbombo said she had a meeting with Amar and about 50 other people 13 days ago. Sounding calm over a WhatsApp call, she added that while she had no symptoms “leaders must practice what they preach”. Given a 14-day incubation period, her quarantine will end tomorrow.

“I am eager to champion the cause of destigmatising Covid-19 infection myself,” she said. “My point is, people must not stigmatise this virus. We have seen the prime minister of Canada [Justin Trudeau] and his wife testing positive. We have seen celebrities test positive, the Hollywood stars and whatever. But in South Africa, we are still behaving as if it is the 1990s, stigmatising like we did with HIV and Aids.”

Mbombo has a background in nursing, with a healthcare career spanning the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. She holds a master’s degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a PhD from the University of the Western Cape, with her research interests including homecare for children from informal settlements living with HIV/Aids. DM

