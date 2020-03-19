CORONAVIRUS

Western Cape Health MEC goes into self-quarantine

By Biénne Huisman 19 March 2020

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo takes the Covid-19 test. (Photo supplied)

At home under self-quarantine, Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is making an example of herself in the fight against Covid-19.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo placed herself in self-quarantine at her West Beach, Cape Town house after possible exposure to Covid-19. Even though she has no symptoms, she isolated herself on Wednesday, 18 March after learning that the Consul General of France in Cape Town, Laurent Amar, tested positive for Covid-19. 

Amar took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to warn those he may have exposed: “Dear all, I have just been informed that I have been tested positive #covid19,” he wrote. “Just want to share this with all potential contacts to break the chain of transmission and assure you that I will come back stronger soon.” 

Soon after his announcement on Wednesday, Mbombo visited Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town’s Northern suburbs to do the test – with the results expected in 24-48 hours. She said she had been due to take the test on Friday in any event, as part of government’s oversight protocol. Later on Wednesday afternoon, she retreated to her house near Bloubergstrand.  

Speaking to Daily Maverick on Thursday, Mbombo said she had a meeting with Amar and about 50 other people 13 days ago. Sounding calm over a WhatsApp call, she added that while she had no symptoms “leaders must practice what they preach”. Given a 14-day incubation period, her quarantine will end tomorrow.  

“I am eager to champion the cause of destigmatising Covid-19 infection myself,” she said. “My point is, people must not stigmatise this virus. We have seen the prime minister of Canada [Justin Trudeau] and his wife testing positive. We have seen celebrities test positive, the Hollywood stars and whatever. But in South Africa, we are still behaving as if it is the 1990s, stigmatising like we did with HIV and Aids.”  

Mbombo has a background in nursing, with a healthcare career spanning the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. She holds a master’s degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a PhD from the University of the Western Cape, with her research interests including homecare for children from informal settlements living with HIV/Aids. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Judge vs Judge

Hlophe threatens to discipline judges who refuse to sit with colleague accused of lying

By Marianne Thamm

CORONAVIRUS

Western Cape Health MEC goes into self-quarantine

Biénne Huisman
28 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSFLASH

NCOP backs Tshwane dissolution but court and Covid-19 create uncertainty

Greg Nicolson
53 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

Podcasts

The Gathering 2020: Restoring Justice to South Africa
Daily Maverick 19 mins ago
< 1 min

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned." ~ Richard Feynman

Coronavirus

Shuls and temples close as churches and mosques cancel big gatherings, limit congregation sizes

Ferial Haffajee 1 hour ago
4 mins

Coronavirus Explainer

Maverick Insider Covid-19 Questions, Answered

Ferial Haffajee, Maverick Citizen and the Maverick Insider Team
20 mins ago
10 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Instant Noodles & Empty Streets: On being a South African who remained in Wuhan

Biénne Huisman
3 hours ago
7 mins

ISS TODAY

Africa’s youth bulge alone won’t deliver economic growth

Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY
2 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Coronavirus: An opportunity for self-development

Michael le Cordeur
1 hour ago
3 mins