Newsdeck

New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalise abortion

By Reuters 19 March 2020
Caption
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) greets New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) upon her arrival for the 'Christchurch Call Meeting' in Paris, France, 15 May 2019. The high level summit held in Paris aims at ways to tackle and eliminate terrorism and violent extremist content online. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

New Zealand's parliament voted to decriminalise abortion in a move Justice Minister Andrew Little said modernised legislation and gave women control over their bodies.

New Zealand had until now maintained abortion as an offence under the 1961 Crimes Act, with jail terms of up to 14 years for those who had a termination. More: Call to prayer, nationwide moment of silence to remember Christchurch victims Who were the victims of the Christchurch attack? Christchurch attack survivor says he forgives gunman

The act required women to secure the approval of two doctors, but only if they assessed the pregnancy presented a danger to their physical or mental health before they could get an abortion.

While the law was never enforced and women who underwent abortions were not liable for prosecution, Little said the change was needed.

The minister said the requirement forced most women to lie about their mental health and caused unnecessary delays, which added health risks.

“From now abortions will be rightly treated as a health issue,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The previous law required a woman seeking an abortion to go through many hoops. The changes agreed to by parliament will better ensure women get advice and treatment in a more timely way.” Obstacles removed

The new law removes the previous obstacles, allowing a woman who is up to 20 weeks pregnant to take the decision to have an abortion while a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant will require the approval of a medical practitioner.

The reform passed through parliament by a vote of 68 to 51.

Conservative MP Simeon Brown, who opposed it, said an unborn child had a heartbeat and felt pain, and should be considered a person who is treated with dignity and respect.

Jan Logie, a Green MP, told the New Zealand Herald it was a “really important day” for women.

“It’s been a really long time coming. Today I hope we will come out of the sexual and reproductive time warp that we’ve been stuck in for over 40 years.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CORONAVIRUS EXPLAINER

Covid-19 State of Disaster vs State of Emergency: What’s the difference?

By Marianne Merten

OPEN SECRETS: UNACCOUNTABLE

The Estina Dairy Project’s Banks – Part One

Open Secrets
3 hours ago
12 mins

Coronavirus: Daily Digest #2

South Africa adjusts to a pandemic

Christi Nortier
3 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

DIPLOMATIC MANOEUVRES IN THE DARK

Sudden recall of China’s ambassador to SA raises questions, offers few answers
Peter Fabricius 3 hours ago
5 mins

Muammar Gaddafi labelled Osama Bin Laden a wanted man three years before the 9/11 attacks.

CORONAVIRUS OP-ED

A time for strategic leadership as the world faces an unprecedented crisis 

Olusegun Obasanjo, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Kgalema Motlant 3 hours ago
4 mins

Coronavirus

Testing, testing, 123: Unpacking the confusion around SA’s Covid-19 testing

Rebecca Davis
3 hours ago
9 mins

Op-Ed

State Capture: Actually, an amnesty would work

Robert Appelbaum, Gavin Rome, Sechaba Mohapi and Ryan Hopkins
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Thanks to the coronavirus, we can see the possible

Oscar Van Heerden
4 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Britain sees an end to Tory cuts dogma

Peter Hain
4 hours ago
4 mins