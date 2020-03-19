“We are at the start of a Covid-19 pandemic and just heard an excellent speech from our president. His decisions are sound and there are many good decisions and actions that are being made by our authorities. I have confidence in plans that I know about. There are some brilliant people around, and we need to listen to what they are saying and advising.
But there is also a deluge of information coming from all directions and people are struggling to make sense of it. I have had many requests for insights and what to do.
So here is what I personally am thinking and doing:
The exponential speed of what is happening is difficult to comprehend. First world countries who thought they were prepared are finding that the speed and numbers of sick people are rapidly overwhelming their healthcare systems.
The statistics that are being reported are frightening. What we are seeing is a global pandemic of a highly infectious new virus to which we have no immunity. We know that Covid-19 is very easily transmitted.
We know that once infected, the virus attacks the respiratory tract and causes a cough and sustained fever, and later may progress to severe pneumonia. We know that the incubation period before you show symptoms is about 5-14 days. We know you can make a complete recovery and will probably gain immunity unless it mutates into another type. Like influenza.
We don’t know when a treatment or vaccine is likely.
We know of many false rumours about the virus going around.
What makes Covid-19 tricky is that even before you feel unwell, you can start infecting others. This can happen as soon as 24 hours after becoming exposed. The other difference is that we now know that the virus can survive outside the body on some surfaces up to 72 hours.
This is making it very difficult to control. We believe that transmission is via droplet spread, but there is a lot we don’t know about the transmission, infection and effects.
Research papers and reports are coming out on our medical airwaves thick and fast. They are all showing similar data: That about 80% of infections will be mild, and you will make a complete and rapid recovery at home; 15% of infections are more severe and will require medical help at a hospital or clinic; 5% will be so severely hit with pneumonia that they require critical care and possibly ventilation.
At present, we see the current mortality at about 2%. Older patients, and those with underlying chronic health issues will have a higher incidence of severe infection and poor outcome, but Covid-19 is not restricted to the elderly. It is a misconception that younger healthy people are hardly affected. Certainly children seem to be spared bad infections, but as a younger healthy adult, you can still get severely ill.
Why the virus causes severe illness in some and not in others is not yet known. Covid-19 is going to go around the world possibly more than once until such time that there is a natural immunity, or a vaccine. 60% of us must get it before we benefit from what’s called herd immunity – which is where enough people in a population are immune that the virus fails to transmit effectively. Like influenza.
This past week, we have had discussions and meetings to try and strategise our preparations. The hospital management has been working for weeks on preparation.
As doctors, we are part of the machine. I am monitoring the figures and stats very closely. We have seen from our colleagues in European hospitals what to expect. Sadly, no amount of preparation is going to be enough. We do not have enough resources to offer every critical patient the same care. Neither does Italy, the US, or the UK.
As frontline doctors, we are fearful. We are fearful for our own safety, that of our families and that of our future patients.
All of us at the hospital will be exposed to many critically ill Covid-19 patients over the next few months. The hospitals are all trying desperately to re-organise and plan resources and how best we can cope.
This is happening at speed at local, regional and national level. SA is lagging a few weeks behind the rest of the world in time-line, but the trajectory of expected caseload will be roughly the same. We are fortunate to be able to learn from the rest of the world and prepare better. We have a few weeks to do it.
The only thing we as a population can do is to try and slow down the spread in order to try not to overwhelm our hospitals. Forced quarantine at home of entire populations is one option, but disciplined social distancing and contact precautions are more effective. (See links below). This spreads out the number of very sick patients over time and allows us to offer our expert resources to more people.
In the Western Cape, we have less than 800 ICU beds available, but based on European data, we expect that out of every 10,000 infections 500 patients will need intensive care. You can see that there is a big problem there. It will reach a time that the ICU doctors will have to decide which patients are going to be helped and which not. A terrible situation to be in.
So my advice to you all is the following – and this is what we are doing in our home:
If you have a sustained high temperature, with a continuous hacking dry cough, with or without a positive contact or recent travel, then you need to get tested and advised. Go to the Mediclinic Casualty first, where they will advise or admit you if necessary, and arrange for testing.
Test kits are limited and unnecessary negative tests will mean someone else won’t get one. Please take time to browse the following websites and arm yourself with correct information. Try not to google or YouTube randomly.
So, arm yourself with the correct information and stay safe. Stay safe, stay apart, wash your hands, work as a team, help your neighbours. DM
Dr Anthony Allwood – Anaesthesia and ICU, Blaine and Associates, Vergelegen Mediclinic, Somerset West.
