British Airways starts to park up its fleet

By Reuters 19 March 2020
Caption
A passenger aircraft operated by British Airways, a unit of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG), lands past the tail fins of other British Airways aircraft near Terminal 5

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - British Airways planes could be seen parked up at London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday, as the airline begins the process of grounding a large part of its fleet.

Air travel is grinding to a halt due to coronavirus, and BA’s boss warned last week that the airline was in a battle for survival and would have to cut jobs and park up its planes.

The park-up is now under way, with more aircraft expected on the ground at Heathrow, BA’s hub, in the coming week.

There are more than 280 planes in BA’s fleet and the airline’s owner, IAG, has said it plans to cut its flying capacity by 75% in April and May, meaning hundreds of planes on the ground.

British Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Hannah McKay, writing by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)

