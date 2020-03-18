Business Maverick

South African airline SA Express suspends operations, partly due to coronavirus

By Reuters 18 March 2020

Without the urgent funding from the Department of Public Enterprises which oversees the operations of SA Express, the state-owned airline might struggle to pay salaries beyond February 2020 to its about 1,000 employees and business rescue proceedings might be hobbled. (Photo: EPA / Mikko Pihavaara)

JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - South African state-owned airline SA Express said it would suspend operations from Wednesday until further notice because of recent developments, including the impact of a rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The global aviation industry is battling to survive a plunge in demand caused by the virus, with some airlines seeking government bailouts or grounding most of their fleets.

SA Express, which flies to domestic and regional destinations, said it would accommodate customers on alternative flights and non-critical staff would go on compulsory leave.

“The airline will utilise this period to review its current network and streamline operations for improved efficiency,” it said in a statement.

SA Express entered a form of bankruptcy protection this year, after a court battle with a contractor, logistics firm Ziegler.

It is a separate business from much larger state carrier South African Airways, which is also under bankruptcy protection. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Clarence Fernandez)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Western Cape Judiciary Wars

Judge vs Judge: Twelfth Western Cape High Court judge refuses to preside with fellow-judge accused of lying

By Marianne Thamm

Coronavirus: Update from the Frontlines

Health Department: Covid-19 infections are here to stay until June or July 

Ferial Haffajee
5 mins ago
3 mins

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Local transmission of Covid-19 increases in South Africa

Staff Reporter
4 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus

SA clocks 85 Covid-19 cases, including eight who did not travel, and the Wuhan group all test negative
Daily Maverick Staff Reporter 12 hours ago
3 mins

"We can only see a short distance aheadbut we can see plenty there that needs to be done." ~ Alan Turing

SA PROFILE

The Motjie Who Drives a Taxi: The Story of Aunty Amina Shabodien

Haji Mohamed Dawjee 2 hours ago
7 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Favours for pals: R2bn Prasa tender steered into the hands of former CEO’s buddies

Suné Payne
12 hours ago
3 mins

Op-Ed

Why is South Africa providing a haven for an arms dealer convicted of war crimes?

Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh and Andrew Feinstein
13 hours ago
6 mins

EDITORIAL

Community in a time of crisis

Daily Maverick
12 hours ago
3 mins

Op-Ed

Spying for profit: The dangers of economic intelligence

Jane Duncan
13 hours ago
9 mins