Five days after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic and 48 hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a State of Nation Disaster, South African sports stars and organisations have been deafeningly silent in sending messages to assist in slowing the spread of the virus.

Sports stars are rightly or wrongly seen as role models (that’s a debate for another day) and they aren’t usually slow to promote a product or cause when there is financial or marketing benefit.

But since the outbreak of Covid-19 in South Africa, there have been few instances of sportspeople stepping up and informing the public about safety and care in these difficult times.

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Pitso Mosimane, never one to shy away from a challenge, was one high-profile South African sports person to enter the fray.

On Tuesday, Mosimane posted a video of himself accepting the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) #safehands challenge of washing his hands in the recommended way.

Mosimane then challenged all the PSL coaches to do the same. In typical Mosimane fashion, the outspoken coach didn’t miss the chance to poke fun at nemesis Nande Becker, the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) prosecutor by challenging him to do the same.

Mosimane and Becker have locked horns several times over the years when the coach has trod close to the line with inflammatory comments after matches.

Spreading accurate and usable information is one of the most vital aspects in these early days of the spread of coronavirus in South Africa, and any gesture, however small, from a person of influence could make a huge difference in slowing infection rates.

Awareness is vital. Ignorance and apathy towards coronavirus are the enemy.

Sports bodies such as SA Rugby, the PSL and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have all postponed or cancelled leagues and events, which is a responsible step. But none has officially posted videos or messages on their online platforms to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

SA Rugby brilliantly used social media during their successful Rugby World Cup 2019 campaign and reached a huge audience through their savvy use of these platforms. Success on the field was vital, but, linked to their strong social messaging, they built up a tsunami of support for the Springboks using the hashtag #strongertogether. That same urgency wouldn’t be amiss right now.

Similarly, the official social media platforms of cricket and soccer have not been used to relay anything other than messages about scheduling and matches. Some sports stars paid by these organisations should be doing more to spread important safety messages.

Globally, and especially in Europe where the outbreak has been catastrophic in Italy, and is reaching critical proportions in Spain, many stars have used their personal platforms to urge fans to do the right thing.

Barcelona-based football megastar Lionel Messi posted a message to his 145 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

“Health must always come first,” Messi said, using the hashtag #stayathome. “It is an exceptional time and we must follow the instructions of health organisations and public authorities. Only by doing this can we effectively combat it. It is the time to be responsible and stay at home. It is also a perfect opportunity to enjoy family time, something that’s not always possible.”

Last Friday, when the English Premier League season was suspended due to Covid-19, much of the angst from Liverpool fans centred on whether the runaway leaders would be denied their first title in 30 years. Liverpool currently lead the league by 25 points and need only six points to mathematically confirm the title.

Rival fans took to social media to mock Liverpool that they wouldn’t win the title despite their performances. Generally, it was harmless banter, but it showed a fundamental lack of awareness of the potential catastrophe of the virus by many people. It is, after all, only sport.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who in the 10 days leading up to the suspension of the league had had some terse exchanges with journalists who questioned him about Covid-19, responded via the club’s official website last Friday.

As ever, the humane German, who is renowned for encouraging his players to take on social causes in their spare time and assist people less fortunate than them, hit the right tone in his assessment of the situation.

“I don’t think this is a moment where the thoughts of a football manager should be important, but I understand for our supporters they will want to hear from the team and I will front that,” Klopp wrote.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

“I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.

“Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy – just one – we do it, no questions asked.

If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.

“Yes, I am the manager of this team and club and therefore carry a leadership responsibility with regards to our future on the pitch. But I think in the present moment, with so many people around our city, the region, the country and the world facing anxiety and uncertainty, it would be entirely wrong to speak about anything other than advising people to follow expert advice and look after themselves and each other.

“The message from the team to our supporters is only about your well-being. Put your health first. Don’t take any risk. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them.”

Sports stars are not the solution to the problem but they are important role players in giving hope and spreading important information. Naturally, they are also human and many of them will be confused, scared and angry at seeing their seasons disappear as leagues and tournaments are shut down in the face of this pandemic.

But their voices are needed now more than ever to help with this unprecedented problem and potential crisis. SA Rugby coined the hashtag #strongertogether. It just needs to be dusted off and recycled by voices that really matter. DM

