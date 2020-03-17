The US Navy guided missile destroyer USS Carney. (Photo: Wikimedia)

As Covid-19 restrictions bite, the last two events for South Africans on the USS Carney have been called off.

After Pretoria slapped a travel ban on visitors from the US and other countries most affected by the coronavirus, the US government has called off a reception for SA National Defence Force members and a tour for journalists on board the US Navy destroyer USS Carney which is now docked in Cape Town.

The US Navy had already cancelled public visits on to the ship, which arrived on Sunday 15 March, but it is understood that on Monday 16 March it also called off a planned small media tour and the military reception.

The US Navy and the US embassy in Pretoria are hoping to reschedule these events for another ship in the future. This is the first US warship to visit South Africa since 2011.

“The health and safety of our crew and host nation is our top priority,” said Commander Kyle Raines, spokesperson, US Navy Sixth Fleet.

“As part of the global effort to minimise the spread of Covid-19, we have cancelled public ship tours and crew outreach events that were previously planned for this port call.

“USS Carney sailors are authorised to leave the ship on liberty and will remain in the vicinity of the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. No one on the ship has visited any high-risk areas or has shown any symptoms to indicate that they should be tested for Covid-19.

“However, medical personnel aboard the ship remain vigilant and are monitoring all crew members and visitors as they enter and exit the ship.”

US embassy spokesperson Rob Mearkle added: “Out of an abundance of caution, the US embassy has postponed for another opportunity any public events or on-ship gathering surrounding the visit of the USS Carney. While the visit of the Carney is a historic moment in US-SA defence co-operation, we are confident that other similar opportunities will follow.”

The USS Carney, which last docked in Seychelles, which has not reported any cases of coronavirus, was due to leave Cape Town on Tuesday to participate in naval exercises with African countries off West Africa. But that exercise has also been cancelled because of the pandemic. DM

Peter Fabricius Follow Save More