Newsdeck

Report: 49ers ‘out’ on Tom Brady

By Reuters 16 March 2020

The San Francisco 49ers "are out" on pursuing New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in free agency, NBC Sports' Chris Simms reported Sunday.

According to Simms, the 49ers were the top choice for Brady — who grew up in San Mateo, Calif., rooting for the team — but they have chosen to remain committed to Jimmy Garoppolo, coincidentally Brady’s former backup in New England.

With the Tennessee Titans also out after signing Ryan Tannehill to a reported four-year, $118 million contract on Sunday, Brady’s list of potential suitors appears a bit smaller.

Simms characterized it as a two-team race between the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Other media outlets have reported recently that the Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders and even Indianapolis Colts are all interested to varying degrees.

Brady, 42, will officially become a free agent at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. If he does not sign a new deal with the Patriots before then, his contract will expire, leaving $13.5 million in dead money on New England’s cap for 2020.

The Patriots’ cap space is already somewhat limited, with recent contracts for Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty a factor.

The Buccaneers are currently projected to have more than $80 million in cap space. Incumbent starting quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to hit the free agent market, though the team has not ruled out his return.

–Field Level Media

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus: Analysis

Ramaphosa shows mettle as he declares Covid-19 a national disaster and the world’s gravest emergency

By Ferial Haffajee

Western Cape Judicial Wars

Judge Parker responds angrily to Judge le Grange, questions his own original perception of alleged assault by Judge Hlophe

Marianne Thamm
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Unpacking the university funding crisis — and confronting our collective failure

Adam Habib
3 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK: PIC REPORT

PIC board chair promises the ‘culprits’ their comeuppance
Ray Mahlaka 3 hours ago
5 mins

William Turdsworth was Lord Byron's nickname for William Wordsworth.

Coronavirus & Higher Education

Wits and UCT suspend all contact classes 

Estelle Ellis 3 hours ago
5 mins

PIC REPORT

The high-profile deals that sank the PIC’s governance processes

Ray Mahlaka
4 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Time for the SARB to throw petrol on the fire

Ed Stoddard and Tim Cohen
4 hours ago
5 mins

FULL DISCLOSURE

Judges reveal their financial interests

Marianne Merten
3 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

To solve our electricity supply crisis, we must break the Eskom myth

Dirk De Vos
3 hours ago
8 mins