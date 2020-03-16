The San Francisco 49ers "are out" on pursuing New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in free agency, NBC Sports' Chris Simms reported Sunday.

According to Simms, the 49ers were the top choice for Brady — who grew up in San Mateo, Calif., rooting for the team — but they have chosen to remain committed to Jimmy Garoppolo, coincidentally Brady’s former backup in New England.

With the Tennessee Titans also out after signing Ryan Tannehill to a reported four-year, $118 million contract on Sunday, Brady’s list of potential suitors appears a bit smaller.

Simms characterized it as a two-team race between the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Other media outlets have reported recently that the Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders and even Indianapolis Colts are all interested to varying degrees.

Brady, 42, will officially become a free agent at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. If he does not sign a new deal with the Patriots before then, his contract will expire, leaving $13.5 million in dead money on New England’s cap for 2020.

The Patriots’ cap space is already somewhat limited, with recent contracts for Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty a factor.

The Buccaneers are currently projected to have more than $80 million in cap space. Incumbent starting quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to hit the free agent market, though the team has not ruled out his return.

–Field Level Media

