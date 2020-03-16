COVID-19

Israel to use anti-terror tech to counter coronavirus “invisible enemy”

By Reuters 16 March 2020

epa08297086 People pray in a restricted 10 people area at the Western Wall plaza in the Old City of Jerusalem, 16 March 2020. Media reports that Israel bans gatherings of more then 10 people in the same place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

JERUSALEM, March 14 (Reuters) - Israel plans to use anti-terrorism tracking technology and a partial shutdown of its economy to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

Cyber tech monitoring would be deployed to locate people who have been in contact with those carrying the virus, subject to cabinet approval, Netanyahu told a news conference in Jerusalem.

“We will very soon begin using technology … digital means that we have been using in order to fight terrorism,” Netanyahu said. He said he had requested Justice Ministry approval because such measures could infringe patients’ privacy.

In an escalation of precautionary measures, Netanyahu’s government announced that malls, hotels, restaurants and theatres will shut down from Sunday, and said employees should not go to their workplaces unless it was necessary.

However vital services, pharmacies, supermarkets and banks would continue to operate.

Health officials urged people to maintain social distancing, and not to gather more than 10 people in a room.

The Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic security service, confirmed that it was examining the use of its technological capabilities to fight coronavirus, at the request of Netanyahu and the Health Ministry.

Avner Pinchuk, a privacy expert with the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, said such capabilities could include real-time tracking of infected persons’ mobile phones to spot quarantine breaches and backtracking through meta-data to figure out where they had been and who they had contacted.

“I am troubled by this announcement. I understand that we are in unique circumstances, but this seems potentially like over-reach. Much will depend on how intrusive the new measures are,” said Pinchuk.

The Shin Bet, however, said in its statement that quarantine enforcement was not on the table. “There is no intention of using said technologies for enforcement or tracking in the context of isolation guidelines,” it said.

Netanyahu said it was not an easy choice to make and described the virus as an “invisible enemy that must be located.” He said Israel would follow similar methods used by Taiwan.

“In all my years as prime minister I have avoided using these means among the civilian public but there is no choice,” Netanyahu said.

The latest announcement follows a series of ever-stricter restrictions imposed by Israel to contain the virus.

The Israeli military said earlier on Saturday that it had ordered all troops to be back on their bases by Sunday morning, and that combat soldiers should prepare for a lengthy stay with no leave for up to a month.

Last week anyone entering Israel was ordered to self-isolate for two weeks and schools have been shut. Tens of thousands of Israelis are presently quarantined.

Israel’s Health Ministry said 193 people have tested positive, with no fatalities. Many had been on international flights in the past two weeks. (Additional reporting by Tova Cohen, Dan Williams and Steven Scheer; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by William Maclean, Stephen Farrell, Daniel Wallis and Michael Perry)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus 

Parliament cancels Tuesday’s sitting, but in a fix over Budget, as Covid-19 explodes in political landscape

By Marianne Merten

DAYS OF ZONDO 

Testimony this week puts focus on governance issues at Prasa

Suné Payne
2 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Coronavirus: Testing times for Ramaphosa, broader leadership and building national unity

Stephen Grootes
3 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 29 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

Coronavirus National State of Disaster: ‘Fortune favours the prepared mind’
Cyril Ramaphosa 5 hours ago
4 mins

William Turdsworth was Lord Byron's nickname for William Wordsworth.

OPINIONISTA

View from Afar: Coronavirus – how to think about the unthinkable

Saul Musker 3 hours ago
6 mins

Western Cape Judicial Wars

Judge Parker responds angrily to Judge le Grange, questions his own original perception of alleged assault by Judge Hlophe

Marianne Thamm
12 hours ago
4 mins

Coronavirus: Analysis

Ramaphosa shows mettle as he declares Covid-19 a national disaster and the world’s gravest emergency

Ferial Haffajee
15 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Unpacking the university funding crisis — and confronting our collective failure

Adam Habib
12 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: PIC REPORT

PIC board chair promises the ‘culprits’ their comeuppance

Ray Mahlaka
13 hours ago
5 mins