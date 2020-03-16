COVID-19

Greece imposes 14-day quarantine on new arrivals, shuts retail stores

By Reuters 16 March 2020

epa08293788 A worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant on a public square as a precaution against the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus, in Kalamata, Peloponese, Greece, 14 March 2020. Greece's cafes, restaurants, museums and archaeological sites will also be suspending their operation until March 30. With 190 cases and three deaths, Greece on Saturday ranked 25th in the list of countries with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 virus cases. Several European countries have closed borders, schools as well as public facilities, and have cancelled most major sports and entertainment events in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/NIKITAS KOTSIARIS

ATHENS, March 16 (Reuters) - Greece said on Monday people arriving in the country from abroad will be placed in a two-week quarantine, while retail stores will be shut effective on Wednesday.

Supermarkets, pharmacy stores and food delivery services were exempted from the latest measures, the country’s alternate government spokesman said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos)

