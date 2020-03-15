Coronavirus: State of our Nation

President Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 address in 23 bullet points

By Cyril Ramaphosa 15 March 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to the Debate on the State of the Nation Address in Parliament in Cape Town. The President delivered the State of the Nation Address on 13 February 2020 to a Joint Sitting of Parliament, where he outlined the action plan towards placing the economy on a path of recovery and building the capability of the state. 20 February 2020. (Photo: Elmond Jiyane, GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night announcing a range of measures to try and stem the Covid-19 epidemic. These bullet points were released shortly after he spoke.

Government of South Africa declared the National State of Disaster

  • Infected individuals as of Sunday 15 March 2020: 61
  • Internal Transmission is occurring
  • Appealed to SA to limit contact between persons
  • Announced a travel ban from high-risk countries such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and China as of 18 March 2020.

South Africans are to refrain from travelling to:

  • The United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, China, Iran and South Koreas.
  • People who visited high-risk countries as of mid-February – are required to present for testing

South Africa has 72 ports of entry via land, sea and airport

  • There are 53 land ports, 35 of them shut down as of Monday
  • Two out of 8 seaports closed for passengers
  • Non-essential travel prohibited
  • Non-essential domestic travel to be stopped

GROUPS OF PEOPLE

  • Limit contact between groups of people
  • Gatherings of more than 100 are prohibited
  • All mass celebrations during public holidays cancelled
  • Organisers to put in place stringent measures for  less-than-100-people events

SCHOOLS

  • Schools will be closed from Wednesday,  18 March 2020
  • Schools will remain closed till after Easter

BUSINESS

  • Mining, retail banking & farming to introduce measures for hygiene control
  • Shopping Malls  and Entertainment centres to bolster hygiene control

Citizens to Change behaviour

  • Wash hands frequently with soap  and water or hand sanitisers for a minimum of 20 seconds
  • Cover nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, cover with a tissue or flexed elbow
  • Avoid anyone with flu-like symptoms
  • Minimise physical contact
  • Use the elbow greeting, no shaking hands

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus

Whither Covid-19? An interview with SA’s chief virus hunter

By Mark Heywood

Coronavirus

The world is taking a Covid-19 beating, but not lying down 

An Wentzel
13 MAR
6 mins

Coronavirus: Photo Essay

Covid-19 around the world

Daily Maverick
13 MAR
< 1 min

Maverick Citizen: Friday Activist

Mariapaola McGurk’s quest for smarter solutions 

Ufrieda Ho
13 MAR
5 mins

Coronavirus

Virus literacy for beginners: Influenza and Covid-19
Staff Reporter 12 MAR
3 mins

William Turdsworth was Lord Byron's nickname for William Wordsworth.

Coronavirus

Keep calm and wash your hands: Simple, everyday steps make a difference

Christi Nortier 12 MAR
5 mins

Coronavirus

Gauteng hospitals ready for Covid-19 patients, says health MEC

Biénne Huisman for SPOTLIGHT
12 MAR
6 mins

Coronavirus

Covid-19: Elderly and people with underlying illnesses are most at risk, according to WHO

Adele Baleta for Spotlight
12 MAR
4 mins

Money Down the Drain

New report outlines the dire consequences of corruption in water sector

Melanie-Ann Feris
12 MAR
6 mins

Coronavirus

Life in lockdown Italy – ‘It’s like a creepy summer holiday’

Claire Provost
13 MAR
5 mins