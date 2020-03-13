South Africa

South African ex-president Zuma’s bid to stop corruption trial is rejected

By Reuters 13 March 2020

epa08032379 (FILE) - Former South African President Jacob Zuma attends the third day of testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture in Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 July 2019 (reissued 29 November 2019). The Pietermaritzburg High Court on 29 November has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's bid to appeal against corruption trial. The judges denied Zuma and his co-accused, French arms dealer Thales, the right to appeal. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK / POOL

JOHANNESBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has rejected former president Jacob Zuma's application to appeal a lower court's decision that he should stand trial for corruption, a registrar of the court said on Friday.

According to the local news agency Eye Witness News, the SCA ruled that Zuma’s appeal against an October decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court had “no reasonable prospects of success”.

Zuma, in office from 2009-2018, had applied for the stay of prosecution for alleged fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a deal to buy European military equipment for South Africa’s armed forces in the 1990s.

The French defence firm Thales, accused of agreeing to pay Zuma around $34,000 annually for protection from an investigation into the $2 billion arms deal, and set to stand trial this year along with the former leader, had also appealed the decision.

Both Zuma and Thales had their appeals rejected, the court said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Alexander Winning; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus

Whither Covid-19? An interview with SA’s chief virus hunter

By Mark Heywood

Coronavirus: Photo Essay

Covid-19 around the world

Daily Maverick
1 hour ago
< 1 min

PIC Report

‘Malfeasance’, ‘outright manipulation’ on part of Iqbal Survé – ‘gross negligence’ on part of Dan Matjila

Marianne Thamm
13 hours ago
11 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

MAVERICK LIFE: SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: The Japanese Eighties classic that predicted a pandemic
Tevya Shapiro 41 mins ago
5 mins

Speaking Kurdish in Turkey was illegal until the 1990s.

BUSINESS MAVERICK: PIC REPORT

Dan Matjila’s conduct was ‘wholly improper’, inquiry finds

Ray Mahlaka 16 hours ago
5 mins

Judicial Wars

Western Cape judge breaks ranks, refuses to sit with fellow judge and exposes Hlophe cover-up of assault

Marianne Thamm
20 hours ago
5 mins

Declassified UK

Exclusive: British army earns money recruiting police for Singapore in ‘bizarre’ colonial-era scheme

Phil Miller
5 hours ago
9 mins

Coronavirus

The world is taking a Covid-19 beating, but not lying down 

An Wentzel
6 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: PIC REPORT

Dan Matjila-led PIC played fast and loose with investor funds, says report

Sasha Planting
16 hours ago
5 mins