Business Maverick

Oil Takes Worst Weekly Tumble Since 2008 on Supply-Demand Shock

By Bloomberg 13 March 2020
Caption
SIGNAL HILL, CA - MARCH 5: Pumps draw petroleum from oil wells through the night as the cost of crude oil tops $104 per barrel in its surge to new record high prices March 5, 2008 in Signal Hill, California. The cost of crude has California drivers paying more than ever. Statewide gas prices are now 58 cents a gallon higher than the same time last year. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Photographer: David McNew/Getty Images North America

Oil headed for its biggest weekly drop since 2008 as an unprecedented dual supply-demand shock showed no signs of abating.

Futures fell around 2% in New York on Friday as a retaliatory American attack on an Iraqi militia possibly prevented steeper declines. They’re down 25% this week as the coronavirus continues to batter the global economy, with Asian stocks plunging further after the worst session on Wall Street since 1987.

The schism between the former OPEC+ allies appeared to harden as Russian oil producers said they plan to ramp up production next month, while the Kremlin said there are no plans for discussions with Saudi Arabia. The kingdom said earlier in the week that it would boost output by more than 25% in April.

Oil heads for its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis

The deluge of new supply coinciding with evaporating demand threatens a major shake-out on the U.S. shale patch and could destabilize the governments of some OPEC producers. It’s pushed a gauge of oil volatility to record levels and sent Brent’s market structure into a super contango, where prompt prices are more than $10 a barrel cheaper than contracts for delivery in 12 months.

“That supply-side shock that we’re seeing is expected to start almost immediately,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodities analyst at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “The market is still hopeful of some sort of stimulus-led recovery later in the year, so that’s why the back end of the curve is holding up relatively well.”

West Texas Intermediate futures for April delivery fell 1.7% to $30.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 11:07 a.m. in Singapore after dropping as much as 3.7% earlier. It closed down 4.5% on Thursday.

Brent crude for May settlement lost 1.6% to $32.69 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. They plunged 7.2% on Thursday and have fallen 28% this week. The global benchmark traded at a $1.30 premium to WTI for the same month, near the narrowest since late 2016.

More oil news

Governments and central banks have so far been powerless to stem the coronavirus-driven rout that’s reverberating through financial markets and threatening a global recession. President Donald Trump has yet to offer a detailed economic rescue package, while the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, although it took steps to boost liquidity.

In the U.S., several independent oil companies have already announced plans to scale back operations amid the flood of cheap crude. The American industry is also encouraging the Trump administration to waive a law that mandates only domestic vessels can be used to transport goods between U.S. ports.

“We are seeing that U.S. shale producers are beginning to cut production, and this may help the supply issue,” said Suvro Sarkar, vice president of group research at DBS Bank Ltd.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK: PIC REPORT

Dan Matjila’s conduct was ‘wholly improper’, inquiry finds

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK: PIC REPORT

Dan Matjila-led PIC played fast and loose with investor funds, says report

Sasha Planting
7 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Sasol signals potential rights issue in face of coronavirus and low oil prices

Ed Stoddard
9 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

PIC Report

Ex-unionist Jayendra Naidoo owes PIC R11bn for dodgy Steinhoff BEE deal, inquiry reveals
Ferial Haffajee 4 hours ago
4 mins

Speaking Kurdish in Turkey was illegal until the 1990s.

Analysis

Fact-checking the Independent group’s reporting on the PIC report

Rebecca Davis 6 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cash crunch at SA Express means the airline cannot afford aircraft maintenance

Ray Mahlaka
12 MAR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Nelson Mandela Municipality turns into Bay of Brazen Banditry

Xolisa Phillip
9 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

PGM Update: Tri-metal catalyst won’t hit the market for three years — and platinum finally gets a coin

Ed Stoddard
12 MAR
3 mins

Business Maverick

The Gathering of solutions and innovations that will spark Africa’s golden age

Uber
8 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

African Bank’s ex-BEE partners take R2.1bn claim to the Supreme Court of Appeal

Justin Brown
12 MAR
4 mins