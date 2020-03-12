It’s not time to self-quarantine yet, at least not in South Africa, but for people in the countries with much higher infection rates, it is a High Noon. And it’s no holiday.

As of Monday 9 March, the Italian government announced the decision to put the entire country on lockdown in order to curb further spread of the Covid-19. This means blanket travel restrictions, a shutdown of movie theatres, museums, and other cultural sites; sports events are now closed to the public, and although restaurants were allowed to operate between 6pm and 6am in line with the previous set of restrictions, they are now no longer allowed to operate, as are other public spaces like schools. Religious services including funerals and weddings have also been suspended.

At the time of the announcement, the country had 9,172 confirmed cases of the virus, and 463 deaths, the highest number of infections and deaths outside of mainland China.

As the virus continues to spread, South Africa remains a relatively low-risk area. And judging by the reaction of the Mzansi Twitterati when the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa was announced, which included coming up with cute nicknames for the virus-like “the rona, coreezy, cory, and coco v”, as well as comedic memes, we’re not in a state of panic just yet. Our traumatised little republic still maintains its appetite for inappropriate humour to deal with potentially perilous situations.

There were seven confirmed cases reported by 9 March, and 13 by 11 March. The source of the virus in the country has so far been isolated to travellers who had visited European countries, namely Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal and Turkey. And according to the Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize, the first patient to test positive has responded well to treatment and is now asymptomatic. His wife, who also travelled to Italy with him, also tested positive. The couple’s children tested negative, but are currently in self-quarantine, and will be until their parents test negative.

With only the 13 confirmed, it is not time to self-quarantine just yet for the rest of us. Even South Africa’s national public health institute, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), was yet to publish guidelines on how to self-quarantine at the time this article was published. According to the institute, “Fever screening is in place at international airports. If there is a suspected case, procedures are in place for case isolation and management as well as rapid specimen collection and transport so that the diagnosis can quickly be made. Suspected cases will be managed at designated hospitals with isolation facilities.”

However, if one has travelled to countries where they might be exposed to the virus, or a family member has tested positive, they may find themselves in a situation where they may still have to self-quarantine, like some of the 13. The process is not to be confused with a two-week-long break from work and Netflix binge session. It won’t be nearly as much, for the individual or their family, friends or housemate.

There is also a difference between self-isolation and self-quarantine. The former is for those who have already tested positive, and therefore present a possible danger to others, while the latter is a cautionary measure for healthy individuals who, perhaps because of travel or contact with travellers, are worried that they may have been exposed to the virus even though they do not show symptoms.

According to guidelines published by MITMedical, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s healthcare service, during the self-quarantine period you would have to separate yourself from everyone, be it your spouse or partner, your children, parents, friends, everyone, for at least two weeks after your departure from a country that may be a high-risk infection area. Thankfully, although there were initial concerns that humans could transmit the virus to cats and dogs, those have been allayed. In fact, considering all the time you will be spending alone, a four-legged friend is likely to offer much-needed companionship.

In cases where you do have to interact with people, keep the WHO-recommended distance of at least one metre. Say no to hugs, say no to handshakes; if you must, a foot tap will do.

While the misanthropes among us might find this new distance exciting, it can have its emotional toll, as evident in this story of a mother whose six-year-old son who had been placed in precautionary quarantine due to possible exposure at his school. As she told The New York Times, when her “six-year-old son swooped in for a hug, she flinched. ‘I just patted him on the head’.”

In addition to limiting displays of affection that require close contact during this time, you should not only skip on going to work, but also attend no sporting event, no social gatherings, no dinners, no clubbing, no mosque, synagogue or church, and certainly no weddings or funerals.

Ideally, if you share accommodation with other people, you should have a room and bathroom that are strictly for your exclusive use.

It is common knowledge now, but it bears repeating: cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, preferably with your upper arm or a tissue rather than your hand. And no matter how annoying they are, never cough in the direction of someone else.

Also keep in mind that during this time it is crucial that you don’t share drinking glasses, towels, eating utensils, bedding or any other items.

Surviving two weeks with limited interaction with things, people and the outside world, while obsessively washing up and cleaning everything around you, might be a bit challenging, even for the most germophobic among us, so think ahead and plan for all the supplies you might need, be it detergent, food or toiletries. Perhaps make sure your Netflix and WiFi bills are paid up, it might be a lonely couple of weeks.

If you must leave the house, make sure to wear a mask to reduce the chance of infecting others in case you are indeed infected, and make sure not to use public transport.

While the trajectory of the viral infection within South Africa cannot be accurately predicted, it is everyone’s responsibility to keep it under control by following guidelines presented through credible channels like the World Health Organisation and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, as well as resisting the impulse towards panic.

Hopefully, we’ll never get to a stage where we have to self-quarantine in large numbers. But until we know for sure, stay extra-vigilant when it comes to your hygiene habits, for your safety, the safety of loved ones, as well as society at large. ML

If you would like to share your ideas or suggestions with us, please leave a comment below or email us at [email protected] and [email protected] and we will reach out.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of Maverick Life delivered to your inbox every Sunday morning.

Malibongwe Tyilo Follow Save More