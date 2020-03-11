Men's stage winners, Team Trek Selle San Marco 2 riders, Fabian Rabensteiner (L) and Michele Casagrande (R) during the 67km stage 7 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race, Cape Town, South Africa, 25 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with elite professional sporting schedules as the virus spreads globally, with 118,162 confirmed cases and 4,290 deaths by 11 March.

The Absa Cape Epic, one of the world’s foremost Mountain Bike (MTB) stage races, lost one of its elite pro teams after the Spanish MMR FRT team decided to pull out as a precaution because of Covid-19.

“It was not an easy decision, but we are sure that we have done the right thing,” MMR FRT manager Angel Gomez said. “Cycling is a sport of great mobility and exposing our technical team and riders to such a long trip is to run an unnecessary risk that can interrupt the preparation of our cyclists for the rest of the season.

“The situation with Covid-19 is getting worse day after day and at this stage of the season it is a risk to expose the team to a competition with a large number of people. Not only is it a problem for us, but also for the families of the staff and bikers on their return home.”

The race takes place over seven days with a travelling caravan of support staff, race staff, media and fans of about 3,000 people, who share communal campsites and amenities over the course of the event.

Cape Epic race organisers confirmed that it was business as usual, though, for the event, which starts on Sunday.

“While the Absa Cape Epic implements a comprehensive safety plan for the event each year, we have further built on these measures,” a statement from the organisers read.

“(The measures are) based on the recommendations and guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Interdepartmental Mass Gatherings Group, the South Africa Department of Health (DOH) via the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Western Cape Emergency Medical Services, as well as our event medical partner Mediclinic and our safety service provider Eyethu Events.

“This includes implementation of additional onsite event safety and precautionary measures, as well as education and guidelines for event staff and volunteers at race venue locations to follow. These safety measures promote the daily practice of hygiene protective measures recommended by the WHO to prevent the spread of germs.”

Football’s English Premier League became the latest high-profile sport linked to fears of the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) after the quarantine of several Arsenal players and four members of their staff on Wednesday.

The group were placed in isolation after it emerged that they had physical contact with Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis following a match two weeks ago. The Greek club owner confirmed on Tuesday that he had contracted the virus.

“We identified that a number of players met the Olympiakos owner immediately following the game,” read an Arsenal statement. “The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low.

“However, we are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

“As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight’s (Wednesday’s) match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed. The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match, will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.

“As a further precautionary measure, whilst we do not believe there was any close contact with any other Arsenal guests or staff in the directors’ box restaurant, we are contacting them to advise they should follow the relevant advice if there has been any such contact. Everyone at Arsenal wishes Mr Marinakis a swift recovery and we look forward to the [rest of the] players and staff returning to work on Friday in preparation for our match at Brighton.”

The Formula 1 season starts in Melbourne on Sunday and the paddock was shaken on Wednesday with the news that three people were placed in quarantine due to fears of Covid-19.

Two members of the Haas F1 Team and one from McLaren have been isolated as a precaution after showing signs of a cold.

This is the first race of the 21-Grand Prix calendar and organisers have already postponed the Chinese Grand Prix until later this year. The city of Wuhan in central China was ground zero for the outbreak of the virus. That country has had 80,955 cases of Covid-19 with 3,162 deaths.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, round two of the schedule on 22 March, will go ahead, but without spectators.

In Motorcycling, the MotoGP season has been altered due to the virus, with the Race of the Americas in Austin Texas now the season-opener following the cancellation of the Qatar race and the postponement of Thailand’s race.

With golf entering the majors season the American-based PGA Tour stated there were no plans to alter its schedule after 696 cases in that country.

The prestigious Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, the first men’s major of the year, is a month away and at this stage it will go ahead. The tournament, which is a stickler of tradition and conservatism, has adopted a wait-and-see attitude.

“The safety, health and well-being of everyone is our top priority at Augusta National Golf Club,” Augusta Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement.

“Based upon our knowledge of the situation at this time, we are proceeding as scheduled for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament.” DM

Craig Ray Follow Save More