Sasol delayed an investor call scheduled for Tuesday until March 17, noting that its oil-price exposure for the rest of the fiscal year is not hedged. While the company had assumed oil will stay in a range of $50 to $70 a barrel, Brent crude traded around $36 on Wednesday.

The stock fell 26% in Johannesburg, valuing the company at 32 billion rand ($2 billion). The yield on its $750 million of notes due in 2028 climbed for a sixth day to a record 6.97%.

Sasol’s 0.6% weighting in the benchmark Johannesburg index has limited its impact on the overall market. Among emerging markets, Poland’s WIG 20, Russia’s dollar-denominated RTS Index and Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index have been the worst performers this week, falling at least 12%, while South Africa’s gauge has dropped about 5.7%.