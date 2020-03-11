Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Six travellers who returned separately to South Africa from Europe have been diagnosed with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday morning. So far all positive cases in the country have been diagnosed in patients who travelled outside of the country.

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in South Africa, taking the number of cases up to 13, the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, announced in a statement on Wednesday morning.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 positive individuals in South Africa to 13. To date, 645 tests have been conducted.

According to the statement, four of the new cases are in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape.

All of the patients had recently travelled to Europe.

The new Gauteng cases are a woman, 33, who returned from Italy on 1 March, a couple, aged 34 and 33, who returned from Germany on 9 March, and a 57-year old man who had travelled to Austria and Italy and returned on 9 March, 2020.

In KwaZulu-Natal a 40-year-old man who had travelled to Portugal tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to South Africa on 7 March.

The individual in the Western Cape is a 36-year-old man who had travelled to multiple countries including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on 9 March 2020.

According to the statement some of the patients are symptomatic and have started treatment while those who are non-symptomatic are in self-quarantine.

“Contact tracing has also started for all these cases,” the statement reads.

The other cases so far diagnosed in South Africa are a 38-year-old man in KwaZulu-Natal who was the first case to test positive, on 3 March. His wife also contracted the virus. Next a 30-year-old woman in Gauteng tested positive for the virus. Two other individuals tested positive in KwaZulu-Natal but are asymptomatic, and another man, 38, who tested positive for the virus, showed mild symptoms. They were all part of a group who travelled to Italy. DM

