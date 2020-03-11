epa08285469 An official sprays disinfectant in a kindergarten to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Miercurea Ciuc, or Csikszereda in Hungarian, central Romania, 11 March 2020. The Romanian National Emergency Committee has ordered the nationwide closure of every pre-school and educational institution between 11 and 22 March to allow ample time for the thorough disinfection of such facilities, against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 disease, during this period. EPA-EFE/NANDOR VERES HUNGARY OUT
Covid-19 has reached over 100 countries and hundreds of thousands of people. Below are just a few glimpses into how people are reacting to the arrival of the virus in their country. It is also important to note the vast majority of people are being cured and survive.
SOUTH AFRICA Two staff members during a media tour at Tygerberg Hospital of the Covid-19 isolation wards. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)
IRAN Iranian Firefighters disinfect streets in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus in Tehran, Iran, early 11 March 2020. According the last report by the Ministry of Health, 8,042 people were diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus and 291 people have died in Iran. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH)
HUNGARY An official sprays disinfectant in a kindergarten to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Miercurea Ciuc, or Csikszereda in Hungarian, central Romania, 11 March 2020. The Romanian National Emergency Committee has ordered the nationwide closure of every pre-school and educational institution between 11 and 22 March to allow ample time for the thorough disinfection of such facilities, against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 disease, during this period. (Photo: EPA-EFE/NANDOR VERES HUNGARY OUT)
SPAIN Two workers put a mask to a Falla sculpture at City Hall square after regional authorities postponed the Fallas festival due to coronavirus in the city of Valencia, eastern Spain, 11 March 2020. Las Fallas festivity, Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is held annually in Valencia to mark Saint Joseph, the patron of carpenters from 15 to 19 March. The fallas, installations of parodic huge papier-mache, cardboard and wooden sculptures, are burned on 19 March in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the event. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling)
CHINA Medical staff and patients leave after all patients were discharged at Wuchang Fangcang hospital, a temporary hospital set up at Hongshan gymnasium to treat people infected with the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease, in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 10 March 2020. The temporary hospital closed on 10 March after China reported days of decline in the number of new coronavirus cases originating in the country. However, the number of coronavirus cases imported to China continued to rise, with 40 percent of the latest 24 infections reported on 11 March stemming from overseas. (Photo: EPA-EFE/YFC CHINA OUT)
CHINA A picture released by Xinhua News Agency shows Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visiting patients who are being treated, by video calls at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, 10 March 2020. Xi Jinping on 10 March arrived in Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, for an inspection of the epidemic prevention and control work in Hubei Province and its capital city Wuhan. Xi visited and expressed regards to medical workers, military officers and soldiers, community workers, police officers, officials and volunteers who have been fighting the epidemic on the front line, as well as patients and residents during the inspection. (Photo: EPA-EFE/XINHUA/JU PENG MANDATORY CREDIT)
NIGERIA A Nigerian man washes his hands in an art gallery using a hand sanitizer station amid fears around the case of Coronavirus Covid-19 in Lagos, Nigeria 10 March 2020. An Italian citizen who works in Nigeria tested positive for the Coronavirus Covid-19 on 28 February 2020. The Nigeria Federal Ministry of Health said it has been working to identify all the contacts of the patient since he entered Nigeria. Fears are high that should Covid-19 gain traction in Africa, it could have devastating effects on some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ISRAEL OPHORI)
SOUTH KOREA Health workers wearing protective suits move a patient infected with the novel coronavirus Covid-19 disease with an isolation stretcher from an ambulance to a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 09 March 2020. With over 7,380 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, South Korea currently accounts for the highest number of infections outside mainland China.(Photo EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO)
INDIA Indian women apply colored powder on each other as they wear protective masks in precautionary measures against Coronavirus during Holi festival celebrations in Bhopal, 09 March 2020. Holi festival is an ancient Hindu festival the annual event marks the triumph of good over evil, it also honors fertility and love, and celebrates colors and spring. (Photo: EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA)
ITALY Tourists wearing protective face masks visit Rome, Italy, 26 February 2020. According to the latest official statistics, more than 370 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and at least 12 have died. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI)
ITALY Guests wear face masks as protection upon arrival to attend the Dolce and Gabbana show during the Milan Fashion Week, Milan, Italy, 23 February 2020. The disease caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO). (Photo: EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI)
CHINA A dog wearing a face mask sits on the street in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, 21 February 2020. The disease COVIDF-19, caused by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, has so far killed 2,247 people with over 76,200 infected worldwide. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI) NEPAL A Buddhist monk wearing a protective mask attends a mass prayer for the victims of coronavirus, at Boudhha stupa, also known as Boudhanath, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 February 2020. The event was organized by the famous Chokyi Nyima Rinpoche of Ka-Nying Monastery. (Photo: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA)
