Oil Extends Rebound With Stimulus Hopes Tempering Supply Fears

By Bloomberg 11 March 2020
(Photo: Adobestock)

Oil extended a rebound from its biggest crash in a generation as the prospect of U.S. stimulus to shield against the fallout from the coronavirus tempered fears over an unprecedented supply-demand shock.

Brent crude rose 4% in London and has now recouped around half of Monday’s collapse. U.S. President Donald Trump pitched a payroll tax holiday and relief for the travel and hospitality sectors to combat the virus’s impact, while some Republican senators have suggested a federal bailout for the shale industry.

That was after Saudi Arabia upped the ante its oil price war with Russia, pledging to supply a record 12.3 million barrels a day next month in a massive increase to flood the market. Russia’s top producer Rosneft PJSC is also planning to ramp up output in April, a person close to the company said.

Futures rebound the most since September 2019 on signs of stimulus by White House

The Trump administration’s willingness to revive the economy comes after the disintegration of OPEC+ and subsequent plunge in oil prices threatened the U.S. shale industry and spurred an indiscriminate sell-off in markets already reeling from the coronavirus. However, investor hopes were tempered when the president didn’t appear at a White House briefing Tuesday after promising a day earlier he’d hold a news conference to announce major stimulus.

Expectations for a “major” fiscal stimulus package by the U.S. government have underpinned sentiment, Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiCorp Ltd., said in a note. But there’s still potential for this to fall through, he said.

Brent crude for May settlement advanced 4% to $38.69 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange as of 10:15 a.m. in Singapore after climbing as much as 6.7% earlier. It jumped 8.3% Tuesday following a 24% plunge the day before.

West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery rose 2.9% to $35.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after swinging between a gain of 5.8% and a loss of 2.4% earlier. It rallied 10.4% in the previous session after collapsing by almost 25% on Monday.

The likelihood of a big build in American crude stockpiles highlighted the lack of demand. The American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. inventories increased by 6.41 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That would be the seventh straight weekly expansion if confirmed by Energy Information Administration figures due later on Wednesday.

