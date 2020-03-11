Newsdeck

No plans to shut UK parliament despite positive coronavirus test

By Reuters 11 March 2020

epa08283911 People wearing face ride in a tube London, Britain, 10 March 2020. According to reports, 373 people have now been confirmed positive for Coronavirus COVID-19 desease? in Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament has no plans to shut over coronavirus, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after a minister tested positive for the virus and another lawmaker was advised to stay at home as a precaution.

Junior health minister Nadine Dorries said she had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating. An opposition lawmaker who met Dorries was also advised to isolate herself by health authorities.

“At present there are no plans to suspend parliament,” a parliamentary spokeswoman said in a statement.

“We are closely following guidance from Public Health England in response to the situation and have been reassured that the measures we are taking are proportionate and appropriate.”

Photographs on Twitter showed Dorries’ office inside parliament cordoned off with police tape and a sign taped to the door saying ‘COVID-19 DO NOT ENTER”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had not had close contact with Dorries and was not showing any symptoms so did not need to be tested for the virus, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

He wished Dorries a speedy recovery, in a statement issued by his office.

Lawmakers have expressed concern that the ageing parliamentary estate is ill-equipped to deal with an outbreak of the virus, and that lawmakers pose a higher risk because they travel a lot and meet people.

Any decision to close parliament would be taken after consultation between parliamentary authorities, the speakers of both houses of parliament and the government.

Britain’s finance minister is due to deliver a budget statement later on Wednesday, one of the biggest days in the parliamentary calendar. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Stephen Addison)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ELECTRICITY CRISIS

Stage 4 load shedding hits as Cabinet divide on energy deepens

By Ferial Haffajee

Coronavirus

Students who declined repatriation now in race to get on the plane

Estelle Ellis
22 mins ago
2 mins

ANALYSIS

Unpacking the single-sourced accusations against Daily Maverick published in Iqbal Survé-owned media

Rebecca Davis
12 hours ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

Coronavirus and that 1970s feeling
Kenneth Rogoff 2 hours ago
4 mins

"The world doesn't make sense so why should I paint pictures that do?" ~ Pablo Picasso

Declassified UK

How the UK press supports the British military and intelligence establishment

Mark Curtis 4 hours ago
14 mins

NEWSFLASH

South African Coronavirus cases now at 13 – all travellers from Europe

Estelle Ellis
2 hours ago
2 mins

GROUNDUP

IPID suspensions aim to thwart police corruption investigations, say former officials

Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder
2 hours ago
6 mins

SAPS MURDER MYSTERY

IPID investigator probing former police chief shot dead

Shaun Smillie
12 hours ago
3 mins

OPEN SECRETS: UNACCOUNTABLE

HSBC – The World’s Oldest Cartel

Open Secrets
13 hours ago
10 mins