Newsdeck

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen during West Bank protest, Palestinian ministry says

By Reuters 11 March 2020

epa08285461 Palestinian protesters watch Israeli troops during clashes at Beta village near the West Bank city of Nablus, 11 March 2020. According to media reports, 20 Palestinians were wounded, three of them critically, during the clashes. Palestinian sources reported that Israeli settlers were provided military protection as they tried to chase Palestinians out of the area. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

RAMALLAH, West Bank, March 11 (Reuters) - Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during a protest against feared Israeli land confiscation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

A Reuters cameraman at the scene said protesters threw rocks at soldiers, who opened fire and shot tear gas canisters while trying to clear them from a hilltop near the Israeli settlement of Itamar.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one youth, aged 15, was killed by a live bullet, and another 18 protesters were wounded by rubber-coated metal bullets fired by the troops.

Palestinians and much of the world view settlements that Israel has built in territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war as illegal. Israel disputes this. (Reporting by Ali Sawafta Writing by Jeffrey Heller)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ELECTRICITY CRISIS

Stage 4 load shedding hits as Cabinet divide on energy deepens

By Ferial Haffajee

Coronavirus

Students who declined repatriation now in race to get on the plane

Estelle Ellis
35 mins ago
2 mins

ANALYSIS

Unpacking the single-sourced accusations against Daily Maverick published in Iqbal Survé-owned media

Rebecca Davis
13 hours ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 13 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

Coronavirus and that 1970s feeling
Kenneth Rogoff 2 hours ago
4 mins

"The world doesn't make sense so why should I paint pictures that do?" ~ Pablo Picasso

Declassified UK

How the UK press supports the British military and intelligence establishment

Mark Curtis 4 hours ago
14 mins

NEWSFLASH

South African Coronavirus cases now at 13 – all travellers from Europe

Estelle Ellis
2 hours ago
2 mins

GROUNDUP

IPID suspensions aim to thwart police corruption investigations, say former officials

Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder
3 hours ago
6 mins

SAPS MURDER MYSTERY

IPID investigator probing former police chief shot dead

Shaun Smillie
12 hours ago
3 mins

OPEN SECRETS: UNACCOUNTABLE

HSBC – The World’s Oldest Cartel

Open Secrets
13 hours ago
10 mins