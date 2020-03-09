Africa

Egypt confirms 33 new cases of coronavirus on Nile cruise ship

By Reuters 9 March 2020

epa08281044 A view of cruise ships docked in Luxor, Egypt, 09 March 2020. According to reports, authorities allowed the resumption of planned activities of tourists and several cruise ships in Luxor after conducting coronavirus screening on tourists, a day after Egypt confirmed its first death from the disease in a German tourist and reported 56 coronavirus cases in the country. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

CAIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - Egypt confirmed 33 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday on a River Nile cruise ship.

None of the new cases were showing symptoms of the virus, Health Minister Hala Zayed told reporters. Of 12 suspected cases among the crew announced on Friday, 11 tested negative, she said, but would nevertheless be quarantined for two weeks.

Tourism is a key sector in Egypt’s economy and an important source of foreign exchange. It has recently recovered after years of disruption after Egypt’s 2011 uprising.

The ship arrived in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor on Thursday from Aswan, further upstream, and was towed to a position outside the city and placed under quarantine, state media reported.

The first cases emerged after a Taiwanese-American woman who had been on the cruise tested positive for the coronavirus upon her return home.

In total, 171 people were on board the boat including 101 passengers and 70 crew, Zayed said. Of the 45 suspected cases from the boat announced over the past two days, 19 were foreign nationals.

Before the cases on the cruise ship, Egypt had announced just three cases of coronavirus, one of whom it said had fully recovered.

Zayed also said Egypt was deploying testing devices at airports that would show within 30 minutes whether travellers had the coronavirus. (Reporting by Mai Shams Eddin and Samar Hassan Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

EDITORIAL

We need unity and urgency NOW to stop Coronavirus

By Daily Maverick

Coronavirus Update

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA now at seven — all from the Italy group

Zukiswa Pikoli
3 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

The end of the crisis: Six ways to retard a virus

Steven Boykey Sidley
3 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

Covid-19 brings inequality and the NHI into sharp focus
Tom Boyles 4 hours ago
3 mins

Whale stress levels dropped dramatically after 9/11 due to reduced ocean-borne shipping. This was measured by analysing said whales' droppings.

OP-ED

A corruption amnesty would help South Africa escape the bonds of State Capture

Robert Appelbaum, Gavin Rome, Sechaba Mohapi and Ryan Hopkins 21 hours ago
21 mins

NEWSFLASH

Western Cape High court judge to face inquiry into charges of misconduct

Marianne Thamm
5 hours ago
2 mins

Maverick Citizen: NEWSFLASH

Top Civil Society Leaders arrested in Malawi crackdown 

Mark Heywood
8 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Coronavirus is set to change consumer behaviour

Wandile Sihlobo
5 hours ago
3 mins

ISS TODAY

Will Africa’s economies buckle under the Coronavirus?

Ronak Gopaldas for ISS Today
5 hours ago
5 mins