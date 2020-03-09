Newsdeck

Cameroon, Togo confirm first cases of coronavirus

By Reuters 9 March 2020
Caption
(Photo: https://www.state.gov/coronavirus/)

DOUALA, Cameroon, March 6 (Reuters) - Cameroon and Togo confirmed their first cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa hit by the epidemic to five.

The outbreak has largely spared that part of Africa so far, but since last month cases have been detected in Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa. North African countries have registered more than two dozen cases.

In the central African country of Cameroon, the health ministry said a 58-year-old French citizen who arrived in the capital Yaounde on Feb. 24 had fallen ill with the virus. It later said the man’s female partner had also tested positive.

“We need to follow his contacts. Our collaborators are on the ground; they are working,” said Health Minister Manaouda Malachie.

Togo said its case was a 42-year-old female resident of the capital Lome who had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February and early March. She was in a stable condition.

Since the outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, it has infected 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000, mostly in China.

It is not yet clear why there have been so few cases in Africa, but case counts are rising. Egypt’s health ministry said on Friday it had registered 12 asymptomatic cases on a Nile cruise ship. (Reporting by Josiane Kouagheu in Douala and John Zodzi in Lome; Writing by Alessandra Prentice and Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Aaron Ross)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

EDITORIAL

We need unity and urgency NOW to stop Coronavirus

By Daily Maverick

Coronavirus Update

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA now at seven — all from the Italy group

Zukiswa Pikoli
3 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

The end of the crisis: Six ways to retard a virus

Steven Boykey Sidley
3 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

Covid-19 brings inequality and the NHI into sharp focus
Tom Boyles 4 hours ago
3 mins

Whale stress levels dropped dramatically after 9/11 due to reduced ocean-borne shipping. This was measured by analysing said whales' droppings.

OP-ED

A corruption amnesty would help South Africa escape the bonds of State Capture

Robert Appelbaum, Gavin Rome, Sechaba Mohapi and Ryan Hopkins 21 hours ago
21 mins

NEWSFLASH

Western Cape High court judge to face inquiry into charges of misconduct

Marianne Thamm
5 hours ago
2 mins

Maverick Citizen: NEWSFLASH

Top Civil Society Leaders arrested in Malawi crackdown 

Mark Heywood
8 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Coronavirus is set to change consumer behaviour

Wandile Sihlobo
5 hours ago
3 mins

ISS TODAY

Will Africa’s economies buckle under the Coronavirus?

Ronak Gopaldas for ISS Today
5 hours ago
5 mins