NEWSFLASH

Six people shot dead and girl, 6, wounded in ‘ambush’ at Khayelitsha tavern

By News24 8 March 2020
Caption
Illustrative Image: Thousands of guns await destruction by the South African Police Service at Arcelor Mittal Steel in Vereeniging, 17 April 2019. Photo: Yanga Sibembe

Western Cape detectives have launched a manhunt for a group of armed men who ambushed and killed six people at a tavern in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

Seven other people, including a 6-year-old girl, were injured during the shooting.

It is alleged that a group of men stormed the house and started shooting randomly.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said five people died on the scene, seven were injured and taken to hospital and one person died shortly after arrival in hospital.

“Provincial detectives are hard at work probing cases of murder and attempted murder. Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation to contact the Crime Stop,” Potelwa said. – News24 . DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus Update

Second SA Covid-19 case confirmed in Gauteng, and another South African tests positive abroad

By Ferial Haffajee

Maverick Citizen: International Women’s Day

Alcohol harm is a women’s rights issue but remains a blind spot in global health and the women’s movement

Kristina Sperkova
9 hours ago
6 mins

The Gathering 2020

NHI in a time of mistrust 

Alicestine October for Spotlight
23 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 06 MAR

The Gathering 2020

NPA boss Shamila Batohi: There’s no quick fix
Marianne Merten 06 MAR
3 mins

The fur of a Chinchilla is so thick it will suffocate fleas.

THE GATHERING 2020

Uncovering dirty deeds: Journalists at the coalface

Sandisiwe Shoba 06 MAR
2 mins

The Gathering 2020

How a US businessman helped make life harder for the Guptas

Rebecca Davis
06 MAR
3 mins

The Gathering 2020

South Africa needs a new education model

Estelle Ellis
06 MAR
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Viral Menace

Zapiro
06 MAR

The Gathering 2020

4IR: First, SA has to get the basics right

Ruan Jooste
06 MAR
2 mins