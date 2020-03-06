Stephan Grootes, Robert McBride, Lwando Xaso and Robert Appelbaum speak at Daily Maverick’s The Gathering in Cape Town on Friday 6 March 2020. Moderated by Anton du Plessis. (Photo: Bernard Kotze)
BROADCAST
Watch The Gathering 2020 #RebuildSouthAfrica live
By Daily Maverick Show• 6 March 2020
Caption
Stephan Grootes, Robert McBride, Lwando Xaso and Robert Appelbaum speak at Daily Maverick’s The Gathering in Cape Town on Friday 6 March 2020. Moderated by Anton du Plessis. (Photo: Bernard Kotze)
The two conference rooms at the Cape Town International Convention Centre are packed for Daily Maverick's event, The Gathering 2020. Watch live proceedings as they unfold in the Ballroom venue here, via eNCA.
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.