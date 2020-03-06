WINCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Ben Watson of Great Britain makes a jump as a rainbow forms behind in the MX2 race during the 2020 FIM MXGP World Championships on March 01, 2020 in Winchester, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
An incomplete and yet highly enjoyable gallery of the wild wild world.
MAINZ, GERMANY – MARCH 02: Germany’s leading Catholic clergy gather for mass at Mainzer Dom cathedral on the first day of the German Bishops’ Conference (Deutsche Bischofskonferenz) on March 2, 2020 in Mainz, Germany. High on the gathering’s agenda is the selection of a successor to well-respected Cardinal Reinhard Marx, who has announced he will retire. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 03: Curator Chloe Wong prepares a Turkish fanoos lamp carried by Florence Nightingale during the Crimean War, which features in the new exhibition ‘Nightingale in 200 Objects, People and Places’ at the Florence Nightingale Museum on March 03, 2020 in London, England. The exhibition celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale and features unseen, newly discovered treasures. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Models walk the runway during the finale at the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 03, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: A model walks the runway during the Issey Miyake as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: Models walk the runway during the Issey Miyake as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Fashion detail as a model walks the runway during the Y/Project as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: Models walk the runway during the Thom Browne as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Models walk the runway during the Stella McCartney as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Gene Simmons of Kiss performs onstage at Staples Center on March 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 06: A giant chandelier os transported across Sydney Harbour with some of the cast of La Traviata on March 06, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The 9m high crystal chandelier weighs 3.5 tonnes and is part of the set for Handa Opera’s upcoming production of La Traviata. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
Falla’s Queen Consuelo Llobell learns the CPR procedure in Valencia, Spain, 03 March 2020, during an initiative held by Spanish Heart Foundation, Spanish Cardiology Society and the Red Cross. The Fallera week is scheduled from 15 to 19 March 2020. EPA-EFE/Ana Escobar
A view of work by artist Marnie Weber ?Log Lady & Dirty Bunny? at the Armory Show, an annual art fair, in New York, New York, USA, 04 March 2020. The show features 20th- and 21st-century art presented by galleries from around the world and runs from 05 – 08 March. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 05: A skateboarding Terrier arrives for day one of Crufts 2020 at National Exhibition Centre on March 5, 2020 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 29: The incident 4 between Rosko Specman of the Vodacom Bulls and Joaquin Diaz Bonilla of the Jaguares during the Super Rugby match between Vodacom Bulls and Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld on February 29, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 05: Shabnim Ismail of South Africa bowls during the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Semi Final match between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on March 05, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – MARCH 06: Participants compete in the Speed Climbing discipline during the Sports Climbing Tokyo 2020 Olympic test event at the Aomi Urban Sports Park on March 06, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The event was restricted to local climbers only due to over the ongoing global COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Hindu men from the villages of Nandgaon and Barsana are covered with colored powder as they celebrate the Lathmar Holi festival at the Nandgram temple in Nandgaon, Mathura, India, 05 March 2020. Holi is the Hindu spring festival of colors. In Barsana and Nandagaon, people celebrate a variation of Holi called ‘Lathmar’ Holi, which means beating with sticks. During the first day of Lathmar Holi festival, the women of Barsana, the birth place of Hindu God Krishna’s beloved Radha, beat the men from Nandgaon, the hometown of Hindu God Krishna, with wooden sticks in response to their efforts to put color on them and on the second day, In Nandgaon the women of Nandgaon, the hometown of Hindu God Krishna, beat the men of Barsana, the birth place of Hindu God Krishna’s beloved Radha, with wooden sticks. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – FEBRUARY 29: President Donald Trump kisses the flag of the United States of America at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center February 29, 2020 in National Harbor, Maryland. Conservatives gather at the annual event to discuss their agenda. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. ML
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a
Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.