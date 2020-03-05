NEWSFLASH

KZN man is first in South Africa to test positive for novel coronavirus

By Spotlight 5 March 2020
Caption
OR Tambo Airport (Photo Department of Health)

A patient diagnosed with Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal had been travelling in Italy. Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize told Parliament a tracer team including epidemiologists had been sent to KwaZulu-Natal.

A 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal has become the first person in South Africa to test positive for the Covid-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) virus, according to a media statement released by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday afternoon.

Mkhize said in Parliament that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed on Thursday morning (5 March 2020) that the man had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The patient is a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on March 1, 2020,” Mkhize said.

OR Tambo Airport (Photo Department of Health)

Over 2,500 cases and 79 deaths have been reported in Italy as of yesterday.

The statement did not say whether the man underwent screening at the airport when he arrived back in South Africa.

According to Mkhize’s statement the patient consulted a private general practitioner on 3 March, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. The practice nurse then took swabs and delivered this to a laboratory.

The patient has been self-isolating since 3 March, presumably at his home. The patient’s doctor has also been self-isolating, Mkhize said in Parliament.

Mkhize said that the Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) has identified the man’s contacts by interviewing the patient and doctor. These contacts are likely to include the man’s wife, two children, the 10 people who travelled with them, and others with whom the man had close contact.

OR Tambo Airport (Photo Department of Health)

The statement did not indicate whether all these contacts have been tested and whether all test results have been received. Mkhize did however say in Parliament that the contacts would be tested.

“The tracer team has been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from NICD. The doctor has been self-isolated as well,” Mkhize’s statement said.

Meanwhile, Mkhize and the national department of health came under fire during a debate in Parliament on South Africa’s readiness for a Covid-19 outbreak.

Various opposition MPs called for a comprehensive public information campaign that is becoming crucial in light of the first confirmed Covid-19 case.

Mkhize in his reply urged against politicking around the issue. He assured MPs that everyone the couple came into contact with was being traced and tested as the net was being cast wide. MC

This story will be updated.

This article was produced by Spotlight – health journalism in the public interest.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Maverick Citizen: Coronavirus

450 US health experts send open letter to Vice President Pence on ‘Achieving a Fair and Effective response to Covid-19’

By Mark Heywood

NEWSFLASH

Jacques Pauw sues Piet Rampedi for R500,000 over defamation claims

Rebecca Davis
2 hours ago
2 mins

GROUNDUP

Makana mayor and Municipal Manager face jail term over landfill neglect

GroundUp
3 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

GROUNDUP

Cape Town Central Line will return to service in September, says Prasa
GroundUp 3 hours ago
3 mins

"The weak are always anxious for justice and equality, the strong pay no heed to either" ~ Aristotle

Maverick Citizen: Op-ed 

Platform policies: The growth of indecent work in SA 

Abigail Osiki 4 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSFLASH

Tshwane placed under administration, elections within 90 days

Greg Nicolson
5 hours ago
4 mins

From the Archive

COVID-19: Why protecting human rights matters in epidemics 

Mark Heywood
24 FEB
11 mins

From the Archives

11 Myths about COVID-19 in South Africa

Spotlight
29 FEB
5 mins

China - South Africa

Part One: Are South Africans safe with Huawei? It’s all about the risk

Heidi Swart
19 hours ago
14 mins