Newsdeck

Judges say investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan can proceed

By Reuters 5 March 2020

epa08221686 Afghans hold placards reading in Pashto 'We want peace' during a protest to demand peace, in Ghazni, Afghanistan, 16 February 2020. According to media reports, at least eight civilians, including a child, were killed in an airstrike in eastern Afghanistan on 14 February 2020. A senior State Department official in Washington said the US and the Taliban have agreed to reduce violence for seven days as a prelude to a possible peace pact, which would see American troops leave Afghanistan. EPA-EFE/SAYED MUSTAFA

THE HAGUE, March 5 (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday ruled that an investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan military and U.S. forces may proceed.

The decision, which comes days after the United States agreed to pull its troops from the long-running conflict, overturns a lower court decision and opens the way for prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to launch a full investigation, despite U.S. government opposition.

“The Appeals chamber considers it appropriate to…authorise the investigation,” said presiding Judge Piotr Hofmanski, noting that Bensouda’s preliminary examination had found reasonable grounds to believe war crimes were committed in Afghanistan and that the court has jurisdiction.

Afghanistan is a member of the Hague-based court, though the United States is not and U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration imposed travel restrictions and other sanctions against ICC employees a year ago.

A pretrial panel last year had rejected Bensouda’s 2017 request to open an investigation, arguing that the odds of success were low, given the passage of time, a lack of cooperation from Kabul and Washington, and because it would not “serve the interests of justice.”

But Hofmanski said Bensouda should proceed and not limit her investigation to preliminary findings, as that would “erroneously inhibit the prosecution’s truth-seeking function.”

Bensouda believes there are grounds to open an investigation into abuses committed between 2003 and 2014, including alleged mass killings of civilians by the Taliban, as well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and to a lesser extent by U.S. forces and the CIA.

U.S. forces and other foreign troops entered Afghanistan in 2001 after the Sept. 11 al Qaeda attacks on the United States and overthrew the Taliban government, which had been protecting al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

In what has become the United States’ longest war, about 13,000 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan.

The United States and the Taliban signed an agreement on Saturday to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops still in the country, but Washington carried out an air strike on Taliban fighters on Wednesday.

The ICC, which began operations in The Hague in 2002, is a court of last resort for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity when committed by nationals of a signatory state, or if they took place on the territory of one of its member states. (Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Anthony Deutsch, Jonathan Oatis, William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

NEWSFLASH

KZN man is first in South Africa to test positive for novel coronavirus

By Spotlight

Maverick Citizen: Coronavirus

450 US health experts send open letter to Vice President Pence on ‘Achieving a Fair and Effective response to Covid-19’

Mark Heywood
1 hour ago
4 mins

NEWSFLASH

Jacques Pauw sues Piet Rampedi for R500,000 over defamation claims

Rebecca Davis
2 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

GROUNDUP

Makana mayor and Municipal Manager face jail term over landfill neglect
GroundUp 3 hours ago
2 mins

"The weak are always anxious for justice and equality, the strong pay no heed to either" ~ Aristotle

GROUNDUP

Cape Town Central Line will return to service in September, says Prasa

GroundUp 3 hours ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen: Op-ed 

Platform policies: The growth of indecent work in SA 

Abigail Osiki
4 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSFLASH

Tshwane placed under administration, elections within 90 days

Greg Nicolson
5 hours ago
4 mins

From the Archive

COVID-19: Why protecting human rights matters in epidemics 

Mark Heywood
24 FEB
11 mins

From the Archives

11 Myths about COVID-19 in South Africa

Spotlight
29 FEB
5 mins