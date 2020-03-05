Newsdeck

Ireland reports first coronavirus community transmission, cases hit 13

By Reuters 5 March 2020
Caption
Human coronavirus. Coloured transmission electron micrograph (TEM) of Human coronavirus particles. Coronaviruses primarily infect the upper respiratory and gastrointestinal tract and can cause the common cold, gastrointestinal infections and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). Coronaviruses are named after the corona (crown) of surface proteins (outer dots) that are used to penetrate a host cell. Once inside the cell, the virus particles (virions) use the cell's machinery to make more copies of themselves. (Image: Science Photo Library)

DUBLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - Health authorities in Ireland reported the first community transmission of coronavirus not associated with travel from an affected area of Italy on Thursday as the number of cases rose to 13 from six a day earlier.

The male patient who contracted the virus via community transmission is in a hospital in Cork, where his diagnosis was made a number of days after admission, giving rise to the potential of contact with health workers, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health told a news conference.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) said on Twitter that strict visiting restrictions had been put in place at the hospital due to infection control concerns, with all outpatient appointments on Friday canceled. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Sandra Maler )

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus NEWSFLASH

Experts welcome government response to SA’s first Covid-19 case

By Spotlight

MAVERICK LIFE TRAVEL

Digital Nomad: In the shadow of the volcano

Caspar Greeff
14 mins ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: Friday Activist

Makoma Lekalakala: A social-economic environmental activist, mixed with a pinch of crazy, who stopped a nuke deal

Ufrieda Ho
8 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

SMART TECH: OP-ED

Not so smart to be smitten by new technology
Karen Allen 40 mins ago
5 mins

"The weak are always anxious for justice and equality, the strong pay no heed to either" ~ Aristotle

Maverick Citizen: FEMICIDE NATION

#SayHerName: Murders of sex workers remain high, yet invisible

Christi Nortier 25 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Seeing red overalls: The fine line between EFF’s democratic rights and disruption

Pierre De Vos
1 hour ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The plan to rescue SAA from collapse takes shape

Ray Mahlaka
1 hour ago
5 mins

NEWSFLASH

Jacques Pauw sues Piet Rampedi for R500,000 over defamation claims

Rebecca Davis
5 hours ago
2 mins

TAXI VIOLENCE INQUIRY

The industry is a jungle, says Santaco chief

Bheki C. Simelane
2 hours ago
4 mins