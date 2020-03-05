Business Maverick

Asia Stocks See Modest Gains; U.S. Futures Slip: Markets Wrap

By Bloomberg 5 March 2020

Asian stocks extended a global equity rally after an emergency U.S. spending bill to combat the impact of the coronavirus added to signs of support from policy makers around the world. Treasuries edged higher and U.S. stock futures gave back some of Wednesday’s gains.

Equities saw modest gains across the region with the Asian benchmark set for a fourth day of gains. Earlier, the S&P 500 surged more than 4% in the wake of Congress authorizing nearly $8 billion for virus prevention. The Bank of Canada joined this week’s wave of global central bank action and Australia’s finance minister on Thursday said stimulus will come very soon as speculation grew that governments will provide more help with the outbreak hitting economic growth prospects. Joe Biden’s surprise surge in Tuesday’s presidential primaries added to bullish sentiment.

Treasuries nudged higher after the curve steepened on Wednesday, a sign investors see more U.S. stimulus coming. The yuan slipped after recouping all the losses since the coronavirus outbreak.

Treasury yield curve steepens for eighth straight day

“At the moment the market takes this as credible enough, that is to say there is some recovery coming ahead as a result of the current action,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.

As risk assets recover, traders remain on edge amid a rise in virus cases around the world. The S&P 500 has surged about 6% this week, a rebound that began late Friday when the Federal Reserve pledged support. It remains almost 8% below last month’s all-time high.

Elsewhere, oil climbed amid a split between Saudi Arabia and Russia over whether deeper production cuts are required to offset the demand hit from the coronavirus epidemic.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6% as of 11:19 a.m. in Tokyo.
  • South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.3%.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%.
  • The Shanghai Composite added 0.5%.
  • Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.8%. The underlying gauge advanced 4.2% on Wednesday.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.8%.

Currencies

  • The euro bought $1.1140, little changed.
  • The yen rose 0.2% to 107.32 per dollar.
  • The offshore yuan slid 0.2% to 6.9382 per dollar.

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped four basis points 1.01%.
  • Australia’s 10-year yield rose six basis points to 0.78%.

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $47.42 a barrel.
  • Gold added 0.1% to $1,639 an ounce.
