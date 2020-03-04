It’s 42 in 2020 but unlike most 40-year-olds, the Cape Town Cycle Tour shows no signs of decline or of slowing down. The iconic race is now as much a part of South Africa’s sporting landscape as the Comrades Marathon. Its world-class organisation, coupled with unparalleled scenery, makes it a bucket list event for every cyclist and many non-cyclists. With 35000 participants riding a 109km route across the Cape Peninsula, it requires impeccable logistics, planning, cooperation, a little luck and a big sense of humour. Dave Bellairs is one of the dedicated team tasked with bringing all these moving parts together to ensure that the iconic event meets the expectations of first time riders and of those doing the Tour for a 10th time or more. In 2020, there is also the small matter of the Coronavirus outbreak to consider…