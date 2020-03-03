South Africa

Western Cape NPA head Rodney de Kock to act in axed Nomgcobo Jiba’s old position

By News24 3 March 2020

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock has been seconded to the national office as acting deputy national director of public prosecutions, NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke confirmed on Tuesday.

Makeke said De Kock has already started his duties as acting deputy dational director, responsible for national prosecuting services, the job formerly occupied by the now-axed Nomgcobo Jiba.

Jiba was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year after an inquiry found she was not fit to hold office.

Senior state prosecutor Nicolette Bell will act as Western Cape director of public prosecutions in the interim.

More to follow.

News24

DM

