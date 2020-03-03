South Africa

South African unions threaten dispute if government breaks wage deal

By Reuters 3 March 2020
Caption
Public sector workers hold up money notes as they march through the streets of Pretoria, South Africa on 19 August 2010. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla)

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South African trade unions said on Tuesday that they would lodge a formal dispute if the government doesn't honour a three-year public-sector wage deal, a step that could lead to months of arbitration and culminate in a strike.

Unions are in a militant mood after government officials said last week that they couldn’t afford to pay public servants wage increases due in April and asked to renegotiate the deal struck in 2018.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in his annual budget speech that he wanted to make 160 billion rand ($10.3 billion) of cuts to the public-sector wage bill over the next three years.

NEHAWU, one of the largest public sector unions, said it had rejected government’s request to review the wage deal and that it did not intend to discuss it further.

“On April 1, if there is no implementation we will file a dispute and enforce the agreement,” NEHAWU spokesman Khaya Xaba said.

Trade union federation FEDUSA echoed that view. “We are going to be declaring a dispute … we don’t want to open any discussions on a matter that was settled in June 2018 already,” General Secretary Riefdah Ajam told Reuters.

If unions file a dispute, then the matter must be submitted for conciliation within 30 days. If the conciliation fails, it will head to arbitration and could end in a strike that cripples schools, hospitals and police stations.

Vukani Mbhele, a spokesman for the Department of Public Service and Administration, said the ministry was talking to unions informally.

He said unions hadn’t told the ministry about their plans to lodge a dispute and that officials would deal with the matter when it arises at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council.

The fight over public-sector wages has big political and economic implications for South Africa. Some unions are important allies of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s governing African National Congress.

Ramaphosa is battling to preserve the country’s last investment-grade credit rating, from Moody’s, which is scheduled to review that rating later this month.

On Monday, Ramaphosa signalled his support for curbing the public-sector wage bill.

Economists have long argued that the government should take a tougher line with unions over public-sector wages, which account for around a third of state spending.

($1 = 15.6012 rand) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Strong-arm security at Parliament: Questions unanswered after string of bully-boy incidents

By Marianne Merten

GROUNDUP

Zibsifusion: A case study of Lottery corruption

Anton van Zyl for GroundUp
1 hour ago
15 mins

ZAPIRO

Medic Alert

Zapiro
4 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

Maverick Citizen

Coronavirus evacuation: I can’t wait to see my mom, says SA student in Wuhan
Estelle Ellis 13 hours ago
3 mins

There are no snakes in Ireland.

Maverick Citizen: Op-ed

Born in SA to ‘foreign’ parents, I am a second-class citizen

Christy Chitengu 27 mins ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP Op-Ed

Our prisons are failing – they need to become correctional facilities

Edwin Cameron
3 hours ago
5 mins

ISS TODAY

Can Africa help bring stability to Libya?

Shewit Woldemichael and Mohamed M Diatta for ISS TODAY
42 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Multilingual classrooms boost learning

Louise Albertyn and Xolisa Guzula
20 mins ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

The Future of Whisky

THE Glenlivet
3 hours ago
3 mins