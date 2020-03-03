South Africa

IPID gets a new acting head

By News24 3 March 2020
Caption
IPID’s acting head Victor Senna, with head of investigations Matthews Sesoko (in the background), in Parliament yesterday. Photo by Daneel Knoetze

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has a new acting head, at least for the next two months.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the police ministry said Police Minister Bheki Cele appointed Patrick Setshedi as acting executive director until the end of April.

Setshedi’s appointment came after Victor Ofentse Senna’s acting period ended at the end of February.

“The process to recruit and appoint a new Executive Director led to the request by the Ministry of Police to extend the deadline, and the Portfolio Committee on Police acceded to a two-month extension,” acting spokesperson of the police ministry Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

“Minister Cele has extended a word of appreciation to Mr Senna for leading IPID for the past 12 months, and also wished the new Acting Executive Director Mr Setshedi well for the next two months.”

Setshedi is a qualified accountant and has been acting chief financial officer of IPID for the past 12 months while Senna performed the executive director functions.

“We need to work as a team and must continuously ensure that the working environment is conducive to enabling IPID to fulfill its legislative mandate in the best interests of the communities we serve,” Cele said as he presented the acting executive director to the IPID management team.

– Compiled by Vanessa Banton

News24

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Strong-arm security at Parliament: Questions unanswered after string of bully-boy incidents

By Marianne Merten

GROUNDUP

Zibsifusion: A case study of Lottery corruption

Anton van Zyl for GroundUp
1 hour ago
15 mins

ZAPIRO

Medic Alert

Zapiro
5 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

Maverick Citizen

Coronavirus evacuation: I can’t wait to see my mom, says SA student in Wuhan
Estelle Ellis 13 hours ago
3 mins

There are no snakes in Ireland.

Maverick Citizen: Op-ed

Born in SA to ‘foreign’ parents, I am a second-class citizen

Christy Chitengu 37 mins ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP Op-Ed

Our prisons are failing – they need to become correctional facilities

Edwin Cameron
4 hours ago
5 mins

ISS TODAY

Can Africa help bring stability to Libya?

Shewit Woldemichael and Mohamed M Diatta for ISS TODAY
52 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Multilingual classrooms boost learning

Louise Albertyn and Xolisa Guzula
30 mins ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

The Future of Whisky

THE Glenlivet
3 hours ago
3 mins