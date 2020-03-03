Taxi violence inquiry

Concerns over witnesses safety forces delay

By Bheki C. Simelane 3 March 2020

The commission of inquiry into Gauteng taxi violence was adjourned Monday 2 March over concerns for the safety of witnessess. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi)

Almost three months after its commencement, the commission of inquiry into taxi violence was challenged by security concerns.

The commission of inquiry into taxi violence was dealt a blow when the security of two witnesses who were due to testify on Monday 2 February became a concern and forced the commission chair to adjourn proceedings.

The commission, which sits at the Emoyeni Conference Centre in Parktown, is investigating violence, fatalities and instability in the minibus taxi industry.

The adjourned sitting was the first in which the commission would have heard testimonies from those widowed by the violence in the taxi industry. The lengthy delay was a clear indication something was wrong.

After 2 pm, the commission chair, Justice Jeremiah Shongwe, descended from his chambers accompanied by commissioners Lungile Mabece, Hlula Msimang and evidence leader Tebogo Mafafo.

Justice Shongwe said: “Due to the nature of the evidence that the two witnesses were expected to present, the commission decided to adjourn their evidence and we will reconvene at a date that will be announced.

“The sensitivity of their evidence is such that the commission must be fully prepared before they can present their evidence in order to ensure that everyone is safe and sound.”

Commission spokesperson Koena Moabelo told the media: “There is information which came through only this morning which the judge felt might compromise the safety of witnesses.”

The commission has heard testimonies from directors from the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, and also the department’s MEC, Jacob Mamabolo. 

Sources close to the commission told Daily Maverick the two witnesses who were due to testify on Monday had asked to testify in camera. This could be one of the main reasons why the sitting was adjourned. 

The testimony of the widows was expected to reveal whether or not they inherited their husbands’ taxi businesses, what the current state of the businesses is, how they are surviving and the safety of their families. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

PIC inquiry claims another scalp

By Sasha Planting

MAVERICK LIFE

Design Indaba 2020: A commitment to changing the world, for good

Kathy Berman
32 mins ago
9 mins

OP-ED

Black swans, grey rhinos and sandbags: How futures thinking can break the shackles of short-termism

Reinhardt Arp
22 mins ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

BELOFTEBOS WEDDING VENUE

Same-sex couple ditch Human Rights Commission to seek justice on their own
Lelethu Tonisi 12 mins ago
4 mins

Ireland's population has still not recovered from the Great Famine.

Maverick Citizen: Food

Food Rescue: One possible answer to South Africa’s hunger and landfill conundrums

Karin Schimke 19 mins ago
7 mins

Maverick Citizen

Prisoner wins right to see controversial documents in fight to leave supermax prison

Estelle Ellis
29 mins ago
6 mins

MAVERICK LIFE: WELLNESS

Exercise in a pill? Yes, but don’t ditch your running shoes yet

Emilie Gambade
42 mins ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

A sea change in China’s attitude towards wildlife exploitation may just save the planet

Tiara Walters
24 hours ago
13 mins

Coronavirus

Are we ready for Covid-19? The South African government responds to 22 questions

Staff Reporter
9 hours ago
19 mins