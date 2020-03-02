Ten-year Treasury yields plunged below 1.10% as expectations for interest-rate cuts took old. Oil rallied on expectations that the OPEC+ alliance will deepen output cuts.

The stock gains provided hope for investors after last week’s nearly unprecedented rout, even as the S&P 500 Index traded more than 10% below the record it reached just two weeks ago. The coronavirus has already done severe economic damage — with the OECD warning that growth will sink to levels not seen in more than a decade — but investors are betting that policy makers will take decisive action to limit the pain.

“Markets are already looking beyond the first half, looking toward the second half to see whether or not we get a recovery in demand,” said Anik Sen, global head of equities at PineBridge Investments, which has about $101 billion in assets under management. “We’re finding stocks at much more reasonable levels than they have been.”

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 3,000. U.S. cases climbed over the weekend, with the first infections appearing in New York City, Brussels and Berlin, while cases jumped in hot spots of Italy, Iran and South Korea. Positive tests in Italy jumped by more than 500 to 1,694 on Sunday with 41 deaths. Lombardy, the region that includes the financial capital of Milan, accounted for almost 1,000 cases.

Here are some key events coming up:

Trump is set to meet with pharmaceutical industry executives at 3 p.m. Washington time Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia sets policy on Tuesday.

U.S. citizens in states including California and Texas will vote on “Super Tuesday” for a Democratic candidate to run against President Donald Trump in November’s election.

The Bank of Canada has a rate decision on Wednesday.

OPEC ministers gather in Vienna on March 5-6.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 2.2% as of 1:19 p.m. New York time.

The Nasdaq 100 Index advanced 2.5%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.9%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%.

The euro increased 1.4% to $1.1178.

The British pound slid 0.2% to $1.280.

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% at 107.72 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased seven basis points to 1.08%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped 11 basis points to 0.81%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.63%.

Commodities