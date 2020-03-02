Newsdeck

MotoGP cancels season-opening Qatar race due to coronavirus

By Reuters 2 March 2020

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The opening race of the MotoGP season in Qatar on March 8 has been cancelled because of travel restrictions imposed on passengers from Italy due to the coronavirus epidemic, MotoGP said on Sunday.

“Italy clearly plays a vital role in the championship and in the MotoGP class – both on track and off – and therefore the decision has been taken to cancel premier class competition,” a statement said.

The Moto2 and Moto3 categories will still race due to those teams and riders already being in Qatar for testing there last week. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

