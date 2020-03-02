Business Maverick

Gold Stages Fightback After Haven Status Hurt in Friday’s Slump

By Bloomberg 2 March 2020
Caption
32, one kilogram bars of gold bullion, worth one million pounds sterling, sit on a table in this arranged picture at the Sharps Pixley bullion shop and showroom in London, U.K., on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

After getting caught up in last week’s punishing virus-driven sell-off that hit everything from equities to commodities, gold rebounded on Monday to refresh its credentials as a haven in troubled times.

Gold pushed higher as investors reacted to a weekend of very negative developments, including a surge in cases around the world and predictions for severe economic dislocation. Still despite that backdrop, other assets also rose on Monday, including shares and other commodities. Friday’s slump in bullion was put down to investors being forced to sell to cover losses elsewhere.
Gold pushed back above $1,600 on virus, economic concerns

Bullion has a long-standing reputation as a go-to asset in times of stress, offering a way to shield portfolios when markets swing away from risk. That said, there’s a chance during extreme turmoil investors sell gold, something seen on Friday and, before that, for a period in the 2008 financial crisis.

Investors were “cashing out to cover losses and meet margin calls in other markets,” RBC Capital Markets said in a note, referring to Friday’s drop. “We do not view this as a loss in faith in gold’s role as a ‘perceived safe haven’ or a fundamental shift in the attitude toward gold.”

Spot gold gained as much as 1.3% to $1,606.68 an ounce, and was at $1,600.06 at 11:28 a.m. in Singapore after trading lower in the initial period of the session. On Friday, prices fell as much as 5%.

Central Banks

Investors are assessing gold’s outlook amid signals that the Federal Reserve will join other global central banks in easing policy. Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to a cut at the March 17-18 meeting by issuing a rare statement Friday pledging to “act as appropriate” to support the economy.

“With the coronavirus spreading globally and the Fed looking at the possibility of a rate cut, the upward momentum in gold prices is likely to remain intact,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they now expect the Fed to cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points this month, and flagged the possibility of a coordinated move with other policy makers.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda issued an emergency statement as the week began, saying the BOJ will “provide ample liquidity and ensure stability in financial markets through appropriate market operations and asset purchases.”

While gold prices sank on Friday, investors continued to buy into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds. The worldwide total expanded 8.6 tons to a record 2,634.4 tons, according to an initial tally compiled by Bloomberg News.

Among the signs of the economic pain being caused by the disease, Pacific Investment Management Co. said there may be a 6% contraction in China’s first quarter gross domestic product.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Untangling a conflict of interests at the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund

By Ruan Jooste

OPINIONISTA

Moody’s rating decision in March… is much ado about nothing

Ntobeko Stampu
9 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Life Op-Ed

It’s time to take tourism seriously

Paul Bannister
9 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Pam Golding Properties in hot water over possible aiding of money laundering
Ray Mahlaka 9 hours ago
4 mins

"Don't be so humble - you're not that great." ~ Golda Meir

OPINIONISTA

What it takes to be an entrepreneur

Nic Haralambous 8 hours ago
9 mins

Business Maverick

Coronavirus May Cause 6% Contraction in China’s GDP: Pimco

Bloomberg
11 hours ago
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Express might struggle to pay salaries after February as funding is held up

Ray Mahlaka
27 FEB
4 mins

Business Maverick

SA Government Budget Blunders

Paul Theron
28 FEB
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Surging platinum group metals prices help Implats postpone shaft closures and 12,500 layoffs

Ed Stoddard
27 FEB
2 mins

Business Maverick

Progressive Prosperity: Mboweni treading on thin ice

Miriam Altman
27 FEB
8 mins