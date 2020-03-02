The DA's City of Johannesburg caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni and its former CEO Paul Boughey are following in the footsteps of those turning their backs on the party and finding new political homes.

Former Johannesburg mayor and founder of the People’s Dialogue Herman Mashaba announced in a statement on Monday that the two had resigned from their roles in the party and had joined him in seeking a “political alternative” for the country.

“Both of these individuals are deeply committed to the project of building a new political alternative that places the people of South Africa at the centre of its work,” said Mashaba in the statement.

Ngobeni served as the finance MMC under Mashaba and was the DA’s mayoral candidate last year, but the party lost control of the City after the EFF refused to vote in its favour.

Mashaba said Ngobeni would be leading the People’s Dialogue’s campaign to develop “wall-to-wall structures” in communities.

Boughey, who was implicated in a high-level panel report following the party’s dismal showing at the polls, resigned as CEO in October last year.

Mashaba said his organisation would benefit from Boughey’s “immense strategic experience” in establishing a political party.

“I thought my time is up in the DA. I think the almost 10 years with the DA, committed and disciplined member of the party,” said Ngobeni.

He said he was looking forward to working with Mashaba to build an initiative, describing it as “something we all need to embrace”.

“I will be on the ground, building the People’s Dialogue, which looks like it will evolve into a political party.”

News24

