South Africa

DA’s Joburg chairperson and former CEO join Herman Mashaba’s People’s Dialogue

By News24 2 March 2020
Caption
Former City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on August 22, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images/Trevor Kunene)

The DA's City of Johannesburg caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni and its former CEO Paul Boughey are following in the footsteps of those turning their backs on the party and finding new political homes.

Former Johannesburg mayor and founder of the People’s Dialogue Herman Mashaba announced in a statement on Monday that the two had resigned from their roles in the party and had joined him in seeking a “political alternative” for the country.

“Both of these individuals are deeply committed to the project of building a new political alternative that places the people of South Africa at the centre of its work,” said Mashaba in the statement.

Ngobeni served as the finance MMC under Mashaba and was the DA’s mayoral candidate last year, but the party lost control of the City after the EFF refused to vote in its favour.

Mashaba said Ngobeni would be leading the People’s Dialogue’s campaign to develop “wall-to-wall structures” in communities.

Boughey, who was implicated in a high-level panel report following the party’s dismal showing at the polls, resigned as CEO in October last year.

Mashaba said his organisation would benefit from Boughey’s “immense strategic experience” in establishing a political party.

“I thought my time is up in the DA. I think the almost 10 years with the DA, committed and disciplined member of the party,” said Ngobeni.

He said he was looking forward to working with Mashaba to build an initiative, describing it as “something we all need to embrace”.

“I will be on the ground, building the People’s Dialogue, which looks like it will evolve into a political party.”

News24

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OUR BURNING PLANET

A sea change in China’s attitude towards wildlife exploitation may just save the planet

By Tiara Walters

THE SHAPE OF THINGS TO COME

Malema goes nuclear on Eskom’s future

Ferial Haffajee
16 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

System failure

Zapiro
6 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 53 mins ago

GROUNDUP

Not much progress with Ramaphosa’s school sanitation campaign
Nompumelelo Mahlangu for GroundUp 34 mins ago
3 mins

"Don't be so humble - you're not that great." ~ Golda Meir

Coronavirus

11 Myths about COVID-19 in South Africa

Spotlight 29 FEB
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

‘Unprecedented’ military evacuation of 151 South Africans from Wuhan to take place within days

Peter Fabricius
20 hours ago
8 mins

ANALYSIS

Unions vs government: There’s a battle royal on the horizon

Stephen Grootes
14 hours ago
4 mins

ISS TODAY

What is the future of poverty in Africa?

Zachary Donnenfeld for ISS Today
10 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Believers need to reclaim what it means to be Hindu

Devi Moodley-Rajab
15 hours ago
5 mins