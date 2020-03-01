S’bu Luthuli, former CEO and prinicipal officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund. (Screenshot: Youtube / AME Trade: Conferences & Exhibitions)

Rumours have been flying for years that former CEO and principal officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund S’bu Luthuli was doing business with the investment arm of the fund, despite it being a clear conflict of interest and in contravention of the cooling-off period stipulated in the fund’s code of conduct. It is no longer only a rumour.

S’bu Luthuli’s LinkedIn profile shows he has been the CEO of Mpande Property Fund Manager since June 2018. That was just after his contract was not renewed with the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) as principal officer and CEO, a role he filled for close to a decade.

Mpande has no website or any other visible online track record and is not registered with the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA). According to CIPC records, the company has only three directors, of which Luthuli is one, and is in the process of being deregistered. The company is not registered as an authorised services provider on the FSCA website.

Mpande is not listed as an external asset manager either in the June 2019 financial statements or integrated report of the EPPF.

The fund outsources half of the investment function of its R140-billion portfolio to professional money managers. The other 50% is handled in-house.

A little internet digging revealed that Luthuli’s ID number is linked to an array of business interests, including a directorship at an organisation called Trinitas Private Equity, which pops up on the FSCA website. Curiously, his name is not shown on the FSCA record itself. Trinitas operates under the FSP licence 43242.

Other databases confirm that Luthuli is a director at the business registered at the CIPC with number 2008/012189/07 and EPPF chief investment officer Ndabe Mkhize confirmed that it is in charge of R12-million of the fund’s assets.

So, it is no longer only a rumour. The link is there, you just have to look for it. But why this vested interest is yet to be disclosed or questioned by the regulator, or members, or the trustees who are supposed to enforce the executive code of conduct, is not yet clear.

Records from the EPPF investment committee show that they rejected three proposals Luthuli tried to push through during his tenure.

These were: investments in the Waterberg Coal Project, the Regiments Property Development fund and the Harith Pan African Infrastructure Fund.

It was the investment in this infrastructure fund that former CIO Fagmeeda Petersen refused to endorse. Petersen was subsequently suspended by Luthuli and this dispute is yet to be resolved in the Labour Court.

Luthuli did not respond to requests to be interviewed. BM

Ruan Jooste Follow Save More