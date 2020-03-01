Podcast: Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen chats to Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainright and Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop about government’s 2020 budget. The topics covered include whether this is a “sea-change” budget, will business confidence rise, is a sovereign wealth fund a good idea and what are the chances a state bank will help bank the unbanked.
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Nigerians drink more Guinness than the Irish.