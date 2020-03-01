NEWSDECK

CSA congratulates Proteas Women on reaching T20 World Cup semi-finals

By News24 1 March 2020
Caption
South Africa's Sune Luus and Mignon Du Preez (L) celebrate winning the match and the series. New Zealand White Ferns v South Africa. Twenty20 international cricket. Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 27 January 2020. (Photo: Backpage Pix/Andrew Cornaga)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated the Proteas women’s national team on reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Proteas women’s national team achieved this goal when they made it three wins out of three by beat Pakistan by 17 runs in Sydney on Friday.

They now have the chance to make it four out of four when they play their final Pool B match against the West Indies in Sydney on Tuesday. A fourth victory would guarantee them top spot in a pool which includes two former winners in England and the West Indies.

“Congratulations to our captain, Dane van Niekerk, head coach Hilton Moreeng and all the players and support staff on their unbeaten run to date,” commented CSA acting chief executive, Jacques Faul.

“It has been impressive the number of different players who have come up with the match-winning performance when it was needed. Not to forget the players who have achieved personal landmarks!

“We have had Mignon du Preez becoming the first South African, either male or female, to make 100 T20 International appearances followed by Lizelle Lee’s maiden T20 International century and the team posting the highest total in the Women’s T20 World Cup against Thailand and also the highest winning margin.

“Let us also not forget their beating England for the first time in an ICC women’s tournament in either of the white ball formats.

“The team is clearly in very good space heading into what is going to be the biggest week in the history of women’s cricket in South Africa.

“It will be wonderful if they can lead our nation in celebrating International Women’s Day by being in the final next Sunday,” concluded Faul. – Sport24

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

The SARS curveball

Eskom cash, Trillian and Guptas ‘inextricably linked’, says forensic auditor

By Jessica Bezuidenhout for Scorpio

GROUNDUP

City of Cape Town acts against Greenmarket Square refugee protesters

Ashraf Hendricks
47 mins ago
4 mins

ELSIES RIVER FUNERAL

‘The system has failed Tazne Van Wyk’ 

Karabo Mafolo
29 FEB
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Timeline of a virus
Spotlight 19 hours ago
3 mins

Nigerians drink more Guinness than the Irish.

STRUGGLE CLASS

Peter Hain gives Cape Town pupils a history lesson about activism

Karabo Mafolo 28 FEB
3 mins

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

11 Myths about COVID-19 in South Africa

Spotlight
21 hours ago
5 mins

Politics

System Failure

Zapiro
10 hours ago
< 1 min

SPORT

Chiefs edge derby out thanks to Akpeyi masterclass

Yanga Sibembe
21 hours ago
4 mins

CORONAVIUS

COVID-19: ‘Second quarantine’ detains SA crew members in Japan

Estelle Ellis
28 FEB
3 mins