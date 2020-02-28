A model presents a creation by Virgil Abloh for Off White fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 February 2020. The Fall-Winter 2020/21 women's collection runs from 24 February to 03 March 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
An incomplete and yet highly enjoyable gallery of the wild wild world.
Models present creations by Virgil Abloh for Off White fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 February 2020. The Fall-Winter 2020/21 women’s collection runs from 24 February to 03 March 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Models present creations by Belgium designer Anthony Vaccarello for Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 25 February 2020. The presentations of the Fall-Winter 2020/21 women’s collections run from 24 February to 03 March. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 25: Models walk the runway during the Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
US model Bella Hadid presents a creation by Thierry Mugler fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 February 2020. The presentation of the Fall-Winter 2020/21 women’s collection runs from 24 February to 03 March 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 27: Birgit Kos walks the runway during the Isabel Marant show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 27, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Isabel Sanchis during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 February 2020. The presentation of the Fall-Winter 2020/21 women’s collection runs from 24 February to 03 March 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 28 February 2020. The presentation of the Fall-Winter 2020/21 women’s collection runs from 24 February to 03 March 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 26: A model walks the runway during the Maison Margiela show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 26, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 26: Sherry Pie attends ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12’ meet the queens at TRL Studios on February 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1 “RuPaul’s Drag Race”)
QUEENSTOWN, NEW ZEALAND – FEBRUARY 27: A general view during day one of the 2020 New Zealand Golf Open at The Hills on February 27, 2020 in Queenstown, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 24: Eyelean the giraffe is seen with keeper Kellie Howes at Sydney Zoo on February 24, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Sydney Zoo, located at Bungarribee Park in Western Sydney, is the first new zoo to be built in Sydney in more than 100 years. The Zoo opened to the public on 7 December 2019. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
A Kashmiri Muslim girl plays an instrument and sings Sufi music in Shilwat village, Bandipora district, Kashmir, India, 28 February 2020. Introduced in Kashmir in 15th century from Iran, Sufiana music, played with mystic poetry and Santoor, Rabab, Tabla and other musical instruments, is struggling for its survival in Kashmir. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 27: Aircraft come in to land at Heathrow airport over nearby houses on February 27, 2020 in London, England. Plans for a third runway at Heathrow airport have been ruled illegal by the court of appeal because it is said that the government’s climate change commitments were not adequately taken into account. The UK government will not appeal the decision whilst they have set a target in law of net zero emissions by 2050. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Team Australia in action during race day one in round one of the SailGP on Sydney Harbour in Sydney, Australia, 28 February 2020. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Kimberley Bos of Netherlands in action during the second round of the women’s Skeleton competition at the Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, 28 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
DOHA, QATAR – FEBRUARY 26: Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic serves against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during Day 4 of the WTA Qatar Total Open 2020 at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on February 26, 2020 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 16: Sihle Nduli of TS Galaxy and Samuel Julies of Pretoria University FC during the GladAfrica Championship match between Pretoria University FC and TS Galaxy at ABSA Tuks Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Zuma arriving at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday from a trip to Cuba where he received treatment for an undisclosed medical condition. PICTURE ELIZABETH SEJAKE RAPPORTNEWSPAPER Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. ML
