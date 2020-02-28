Africa

Nigeria’s first coronavirus case travelled through Lagos before detection – minister

By Reuters 28 February 2020

epa08254997 A handout photo made available by the Lagos State Ministry of Health shows health workers working in a quarantined area of the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria, 27 February 2020 (issued 28 February 2020). An Italian citizen who works in Nigeria has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Nigeria Federal Ministry of Health said it has already started working to identify all the people the man has been in contact with since entering Nigeria. EPA-EFE/LAGOS STATE MINISTRY OF HEALTH HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

ABUJA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria's first confirmed coronovirus case was not detected at airport, and travelled through Lagos before he took ill and went to a hospital, the country's health minister said on Friday.

The Italian man, who authorities said arrived in Nigeria from Milan on the evening of Feb. 24, did not have symptoms when the plane landed.

Authorities are now working to “meet and observe” all those who were on the flight with him, and are also identifying all the people he met and places he visited in Lagos, a city of some 20 million people, before reporting to the hospital. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh and Abraham Achirga in Abuja, writing by Libby George; Editing by Alison Williams)

