Newsdeck

U.N. asks world to fight virus-spawned discrimination

By Reuters 27 February 2020
Caption
epa08242992 High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet delivers her statement during the opening of the High-Level Segment of the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations (UNOG) in Geneva, Switzerland, 24 February 2020. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

GENEVA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - United Nations human rights guardian Michelle Bachelet urged the global community on Thursday to show solidarity with people of ethnic Asian origin subject to discrimination amid an outbreak of a novel coronavirus that started in China.

“The coronavirus epidemic has set off a disturbing wave of prejudice against people of Chinese and East Asian ethnicity, and I call on member states to do their utmost to combat this and other forms of discrimination,” she told a session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Governments are ramping up measures to battle a looming global pandemic of the coronavirus as the number of infections outside China for the first time surpassed those appearing inside the country.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

GLOBAL PANDEMIC

South Africans in Wuhan to be evacuated amid coronavirus outbreak, say officials

By Peter Fabricius

#BUDGET2020

Cosatu and government on collision course over public wage bill cuts

Yanga Sibembe
1 hour ago
3 mins

#BUDGET2020: ANALYSIS

Public servants’ wages no longer sacred in a time of doing more with less

Marianne Merten
15 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 20 FEB

Maverick Citizen

The Jew who was saved by the Nazis
Karin Schimke 3 hours ago
8 mins

"This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples; no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brain; our own heart is our temple; the philosophy is kindness." ~ Dalai Lama XIV

BY-ELECTIONS

ANC Extends DA’s hard times with Matzikama win

Wayne Sussman 4 hours ago
6 mins

SOPA Gauteng Debate

Opposition appeals to Premier Makhura to ‘be realistic and stop fantasies’

Ayanda Mthethwa
52 mins ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Charges against Women on Farms director withdrawn

Barbara Maregele for GroundUp
3 hours ago
4 mins

GLOBAL PANDEMIC

Governments ramp up preparations for coronavirus pandemic

Reuters
4 hours ago
4 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Exclusive: Welsh government spent tens of thousands of pounds at controversial London arms fair

Phil Miller
7 hours ago
5 mins